Arco Launches Industry First MATS and EUSR Certified Blended Learning Rooftop Training Course

UK’s leading safety services company begins offering new option to its Rooftop Worker Scheme training course approved by the Mast & Tower Safety (MATS) Group and accredited by Energy & Utility Skills Register (EUSR).
Arco Professional Safety Services has created an industry approved blended learning option to an existing working at height training course. The course aims to provide delegates with the skills and experience required to safely access flat roofs in protected and unprotected areas. The blended option allows delegates of the course to complete the educational section of the course online, previously the entire course had to be completed in-person in a structured one-day session.
This blended learning version of the Rooftop Worker Scheme provides a flexible learning approach with bespoke integrated virtual reality exercises. It is also more cost effective than the traditional course at a 20% reduced rate while offering the same quality of learning, experience and certification.
As a blended learning course, participants will be required to complete seven online modules and a practical training and assessment session at one of four possible sites. The online portion of the course has training material that can be accessed by delegates as often as required. Once completed, candidates have 90 days to attend a practical assessment at one of Arco’s state of the art Safety Centres in Stafford, Bracknell, Trafford or Linlithgow (Scotland).
Topics covered in the Rooftop Worker Scheme syllabus include:
• Legislation for working at height
• Risk assessment awareness
• Rooftop hazards and control measures
• PPE – pre use checks and fitting harness, helmet, fall arrest and work positioning lanyards
• Safe use of portable ladders
• Edge protection
• Horizontal and vertical systems (fixed and temporary)
• Climbing techniques using harnesses, lanyards, and fixed systems
• Awareness of emergency procedures
Falls from height continued to be the number one cause of work-related deaths in 2023 according to the latest statistics from the Health & Safety Executive (HSE).
Steve Dawson, Manager – Working at Height Training at Arco Professional Safety Services, said: “When it comes to working from height, regard for safety is paramount. We’re proud to be able to offer this brand-new training course carefully designed with the considerations to keep people safe when working on rooftops.
As industry leaders in working at height practices, Arco understands the necessity to provide these learning opportunities with specialist support to ensure the safety of workers where it matters most.”
This course is designed for all personnel that are required to access flat roof areas using a variety of access systems and harness-based fall protection equipment during their duties. The Rooftop Worker Scheme certificate will be valid for three years upon completion of the course. To find out more about this course, see upcoming course dates and to enquire about booking, visit: https://www.arcoservices.co.uk/training/course-finder/working-at-height-training/rooftop-safety-training/rooftop-safety-blended-learning
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals