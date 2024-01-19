The Association of Brickwork Contractors Forges New Partnership with Ministry of Justice for Training and Rehabilitation Programme

In a pioneering initiative, the Association of Brickwork Contractors (ABC) has committed to a bricklaying training and rehabilitation programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice. This groundbreaking endeavour aims to provide employment opportunities and support for individuals transitioning out of prison.

The Association of Brickwork Contractors received approval to deliver a comprehensive training programme designed specifically for those soon to be leaving prison and seeking employment. This programme at Thorn Cross Prison near Warrington not only offers vocational training but also serves as a platform for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The social value of this initiative is immeasurable, benefiting both the individuals seeking a fresh start and the employers involved. By equipping prison leavers with marketable skills and fostering their successful re-entry into the workforce, the programme contributes to reducing recidivism rates and promoting positive change in the community.

To facilitate this transformative initiative, the ABC Assessment Centre is bringing its state-of-the-art training rigs into Thorn Cross prison and, in partnership with Cara Brickwork, is delivering a 16-week training programme to Level 2 Diploma students. This intensive course provides learners with the additional skills necessary to work on sites managed by ABC Members, ensuring they are equipped to sustain employment upon release.

The training programme follows a model similar to that employed in partnership with Further Education (FE) colleges. However, what sets this programme apart is that the candidates are already linked to an employer before their release, ensuring a smooth transition and a greater chance of securing stable employment.

Crucially, the scheme has garnered the support of eight member companies located in close proximity to the prison. These companies have committed to employing the students who successfully complete the training and rehabilitation programme, providing them with tangible job opportunities and a pathway towards a better future.

The partnership between the ABC and the Ministry of Justice exemplifies a progressive and inclusive approach to rehabilitation and workforce development. By providing individuals with the necessary skills and employment prospects, this programme lays a solid foundation for successful reintegration and a brighter future.

CEO of the Association of Brickwork Contractors, Eve Livett, says: “We are incredibly proud to have launched this training and rehabilitation programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice. By extending opportunities for education and employment to those leaving prison, we aim to break the cycle of reoffending and empower individuals to rebuild their lives. We believe in the transformative power of second chances and the importance of offering support and opportunities for those who seek a fresh start.”

Neil Allen, Managing Director at Cara Brickwork, comments: “Cara Group has been involved with Thorn Cross for many years, offering guidance and advice to the brickwork department with the aim of enhancing the prospects for prisoners when they are released. Through this established relationship, I was able to introduce the ABC to the team at Thorn Cross who have now got the contract to deliver the training courses within the prison.

“The prisoners that I have spoken with and interviewed seem like genuine people who have taken the wrong path in life and need a second chance. We hope that by educating them while they are in prison will pave the path for a brighter future upon release. We want them to re-enter society with useful skills and a renewed sense of purpose.

“We are soon to be taking our first prisoner out on ROTL (Release on Temporary License) and are excited about helping to advance his career towards becoming a bricklayer. We hope that when he can see the possibilities of the career that could be ahead for him, that it will discourage any future involvement in crime.”

