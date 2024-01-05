AtkinsRéalis appoints Strategic Programme Director Rob Ewen as it targets growth in key sectors

AtkinsRéalis, a global design, engineering and project management company, has bolstered its major programme leadership team with the appointment of Rob Ewen as Strategic Programme Director for UK and Europe.

Rob brings a wealth of experience to the business from a career spanning 40 years in industry, and will drive forward opportunities to develop AtkinsRéalis’ project delivery capabilities further – complementing its global design and engineering expertise.

Drawing on his experience leading on some of the biggest engineering and infrastructure projects in the world, including the delivery of THE LINE at NEOM, Rob will focus on projects and programmes across key markets including transportation, energy and defence, as well as large-scale public sector property programmes.

Having worked on major programmes such as the 2012 Olympics, the UK New Hospital Programme and Heathrow Expansion, Rob brings a strong focus on the industrialisation of design and delivery models, and the consequent potential for performance improvement of this industry at every level.

He is passionate about improvement through data-empowered change and innovation, having previously chaired the delivery group of i3P.

James Butler, managing director of Project and Programme Services at AtkinsRéalis, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Rob Ewen into this important role, with the vast range of experience he brings with him.

“We are already taking a lead in delivering on major national infrastructure projects such as Sizewell C and HS2, and in sectors including education and transportation, where we are deploying a range of project and programme management services and digital tools. By doing so we are able to ensure better outcomes and provide improved visibility, control and predictability.

“Rob will help to provide a strategic focus to our programme, building on the great work we’ve seen from our teams in the past few years and ensuring our clients are able to benefit from greater use of data and technology.”

Rob Ewen added: “This is an exciting time to join AtkinsRéalis with a real sense of unity and renewed purpose following the recent re-brand.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my experience of working on nationally significant infrastructure projects and working in closer collaboration with delivery teams and supply chains to help realise AtkinsRéalis’ ambitious plans for global growth.”

