Cassidy joins STARK Building Materials UK as Company Secretary and General Counsel

STARK Building Materials UK, one of the nation’s leading builders’ merchants providing building and construction materials and services to professional tradespeople, has appointed Nim Cassidy as its new Company Secretary and General Counsel.

Cassidy brings nearly 25 years of experience in the legal field to the organisation, which is going through a transformational period following the merger acquisition by STARK Group, which completed in March 2023.

She began her career as a Trainee Solicitor with Hammond Suddards Edge – now Squire Patton Boggs – in 1999, before moving to Addleshaw Goddard. Over the course of 10 years, she progressed to the role of Managing Associate before joining Elior UK – the UK subsidiary of French listed company Elior SA – as a Senior Solicitor.

Six years later Cassidy was appointed as Group Legal Director at Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, a FTSE250 specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals business, which she supported through several mergers and acquisitions until it entered the FTSE100.

In 2022, she moved to JD Sports Fashion PLC, a FTSE50 retailer, as General Counsel and Company Secretary and a member of the executive team. There, she significantly grew the company’s legal and compliance division and improved the corporate governance structure during a period of transformational change.

Now, as a member of the STARK Building Materials UK Executive Team, Cassidy will lead the organisation’s legal, compliance and secretarial function, supporting key stakeholders across the business brand portfolio that makes up the STARK UK family, including Jewson, Northern Ireland based merchant JP Corry, Jersey based merchant Normans and specialist brands such as Jewson Civils Frazer and Minster.

Speaking about her new role, Cassidy said: “To be joining STARK Building Materials UK at such a landmark time for the organisation is a fantastic opportunity. My role is about supporting business growth and transformation and ensuring the business does everything it needs to remain compliant and a respected organisation. I’m also keen to look at the ways we can support new talent to enter the legal field – particularly women, ethnic minorities, and other under-represented members of society.

“Construction brings with it its own set of opportunities and I’m looking forward to seeing how we tackle them. Under the leadership of John Carter – a household name in the field, and someone who’s put together a hand-picked executive team – we have an exciting journey ahead of us to inject new life into all the UK brands functioning under the STARK UK umbrella. We are all working closely together to achieve that shared goal, with a strong focus on inspiring and energising our people and making them extremely proud to be part of the STARK Group.”

John Carter, CEO of STARK Building Materials UK, said: “Nim is a true asset to our organisation. Her experience speaks for itself, and we know the variety of roles and responsibilities she’s held previously will provide us with fresh perspectives and new ways of working that will position us firmly as leaders in our field. We’re delighted to have her on board and know our future will be brighter with her as part of our team.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals