BDC

Search
Twitter Linkedin

Barwood tops out flagship Richmond office scheme

Skip to main content Skip to toolbar About WordPress BDC Magazine 55 updates available 00 Comments in moderation New Blog2Social WPCode WPForms 7 Howdy, Kenneth Booth Log Out Add New Post Barwood tops out flagship Richmond office scheme ﻿ Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals ﻿ SEO Readability Schema Social Focus keyphraseHelp on choosing the perfect focus keyphrase(Opens in a new browser tab) Get related keyphrases(Opens in a new browser tab) Determine how your post should look in the search results. Preview as: Mobile resultDesktop result Url preview: Building, Design & Construction Magazine bdcmagazine.com › SEO title preview: Barwood tops out flagship Richmond office scheme Meta description preview: Jan 16, 2024 － Please provide a meta description by editing the snippet below. If you don’t, Google will try to find a relevant part of your post to show in the search results. SEO title Title Slug Meta description Visibility Publish Template URL Stick to the top of the blog Pending review Author Readability analysis: Good SEO analysis: Needs improvement Search Categories Business Appointments BDC Blog Business Tools Finance & Investment Good Causes International Legal Training & Skills Commercial Industrial Leisure & Hospitality Mixed-Use Office Private sector Retail Products & Materials Building Hardware Building Systems & Appliances Building Trade Fixtures & Fittings Plant & Machinery Tools & Equipment Public Sector Education Government Bodies Healthcare Local Authority Residential Care & Retirement House Builders & Developers Housing Associations Housing News Student Accommodation Technology B.I.M. IoT & A.I. Manufacturing Renewables Research & Development Software & I.T. Trades Architects & Consultants Building & Contracting Civil Engineering Fire Prevention Grounds & Landscaping Interiors M&E PAFM Roofing Security Systems Temporary Works Uncategorized Utilities & Infrastructure Rail & Transport Telecom Networks Utilities & Energy Water Add New Tag Separate with commas or the Enter key. Most Used Write an excerpt (optional) Learn more about manual excerpts(opens in a new tab) Custom Sharing & Scheduling Info The Autoposter is activated Info Shared: 0 times Last shared: --- Advanced settings Disable Cache Disable Image Lazyload Disable VPI Viewport Images Viewport Images - Mobile Learn More Post Icons Affordable Awards B.I.M. Building Regulations Design & Planning Governing Bodies Health & Safety New Technology Off-site & Modular Regeneration Sustainability Tendering & Contracts Trade Shows & Events Post Barwood tops out flagship Richmond office scheme Featured image Expand Details Filter media Filter by type Filter by date Search Media list Showing 81 of 18277 media items Attachment Details Explore-Richmond-CGI-s26.jpg January 16, 2024 516 KB 1445 by 1011 pixels Edit Image Alt Text Learn how to describe the purpose of the image (opens in a new tab). Leave empty if the image is purely decorative. Title Caption Description File URL: Smush 7 images reduced by 14.7 KB (4.7%) Main Image size: 515.57 KB View Stats Selected media actions

Barwood Capital (“Barwood”) has celebrated the topping out of Explore, its new Grade-A office building in Richmond. The scheme will provide best-in-class office space with leading ESG credentials to the South East market.

Formerly known as Eton House, the building was acquired by Barwood’s Regional Property Growth Fund IV in December 2021 with the aim of repositioning it to prime sustainable office space. The project has involved a full back-to-frame refurbishment, including an additional floor of accommodation and a roof terrace as well as extensive common areas, garden and amenity space.

Delivering much-needed high quality office accommodation, Explore offers 45,000 sq ft of space and is targeting BREEAM Excellent, Net Zero in operation and an EPC A rating. Measures to support energy efficiency and biodiversity include enhancing greening and planting opportunities in both the common areas and private spaces plus electric vehicle charging points.

The redesign also focuses on measures to support employee health and wellbeing, with amenities including 42 cycle parking spaces, communal lounge, a gym plus changing rooms and showers. The scheme has secured WiredScore Gold and is targeting Fitwell accreditation.

The refurbishment has been carried out by RED Construction Group, with Moorevale the development manager for the scheme. A ceremony was held on 10th January, where members of the team gathered to celebrate the building’s topping out.

Adam Smith, Asset Management Director at Barwood Capital, said: “Demand for high quality, sustainable and amenity focused office space remains strong in Richmond, where there’s a shortage of Grade-A accommodation. With sustainability and wellbeing at the forefront of the design, Explore delivers a best-in-class option that meets the priorities of businesses today.”

Mark Iori, Managing Director at RED Construction London, commented: “We are incredibly proud of the role we have played in completely reimagining this scheme from inside-out, creating a high-calibre, future-proofed office product in Richmond. The elements of this milestone scheme called on many of RED Construction Group’s technical specialities and capabilities, and we have enjoyed working alongside such a skilled team for Barwood Capital’s multi-million-pound development. Explore now serves as another example of RED’s experience remodelling existing sites as prime sustainable office space, evolving the workplace with employee mental health and wellbeing at its core.”

Charlie Bishop, Director at Moorevale, added: “As well as its excellent residential provision and good local schools, Richmond enjoys a thriving food and drink scene and has much to offer for businesses and their employees. Quick access to the centre of London via train, plus close reach to the M4, M3 and beyond, further adds to the town’s appeal and we’re expecting strong demand for space at Explore Richmond.”

Andrew Willcock and Oliva Jones of Savills are acting as joint agents alongside Chris Bulmer and Clare Lane of Bray Fox Smith.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals

LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Email
BDC News Team

BDC News Team

All Posts »

Latest Issue

BDC 312 : Jan 2024