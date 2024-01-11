Bhangals Construction Consultants relocates to new office

Bhangals Construction Consultants, an award-winning construction consultancy, has relocated to a newly refurbished two-storey office space in Northampton. The company spent months meticulously planning and designing the new office, in Grange Park, which offers open plan working, as well as dedicated meeting rooms, a kitchen and staff breakout areas.

All the desks have been purpose built to fit the ample space, and the renovations have been completed to the highest standard to enable the best possible working environment for staff.

A yet to be opened upstairs space will soon also provide a versatile events area for both Bhangals staff and the wider business community. The entire space totals 7,500 square feet.

The move, which has rehoused the company’s 30-strong workforce, will allow for further growth as managing director Parm Bhangal adds to the team. It comes just five years after the company doubled the size of its previous office space by taking over the office next door.

Parm said: “I am very proud and excited to finally share our new office space with everyone. This has been in the works for over a year, and after months of meticulous planning and renovations, it’s great to see the team settled into their new home. I had a very specific vision in mind – an office space that not only fosters collaborative working but also stands out in a way people haven’t seen before.

“It’s been a massive project, and I won’t deny there were moments of stress, however, the outcome is truly worth it, and I take pride in the modern and inviting atmosphere we’ve created. We really thought about our team and our clients throughout the entire process. Their needs and expectations were at the forefront of our decisions so, it’s really satisfying to see them settle into their new office space and bring their enthusiasm into the workspace. We thank our team for their continued support and hard work and look forward to continuing our growth.

“I can’t wait to see what our incredible team achieves in this space. Welcoming our clients here adds another dimension to our ability to serve and collaborate effectively. The new office is not just a physical space; it’s a vibrant home for our collective success and growth.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals