BiKBBI confirms impressive line-up for annual conference

The British Institute of KBB Installation (BiKBBI) today announced the itinerary for its highly anticipated annual conference, scheduled to take place at the QEII Conference Centre in Westminster on Tuesday 6 February 2024. The event is set to bring together professionals, industry leaders and experts from the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom sector for a day of insightful discussions, networking opportunities and knowledge-sharing.

Themed “Driving industry change through collaboration“, the 2024 conference will explore the power of collaborative working in shaping the future of the KBB installation industry, recognising BiKBBI’s ambition to foster collaboration within the sector in order to drive positive change, innovation, and growth.

Hannah Prevett (pictured), Deputy Editor of The Times Enterprise Network, will return for a second year as conference host, bringing a wealth of business insight, knowledge and experience to the role of facilitator for the event, which promises a programme of engaging discussions and thought-provoking presentations.

Keynote speakers on the day include Fergus Harradence, Deputy Director of Infrastructure, Construction & Rail at the Department for Business & Trade (DBT) who will provide an update on the UK Government’s 2024 predictions on the home improvement sector, and Emily Wallace, CEO of the Trade Association Forum (TAF), will delve deeper into how collaborative industries unlock greater opportunity to thrive.

The itinerary also includes panel discussions, presentations and workshops from a range of presenters and businesses including BiKBBI patron Stephen Metcalfe MP, AMA Research, eBay, Triton Showers, the Bathroom Manufacturers Association, the Ministry of Defence and BiKBBI Diversity Ambassador, Rt. Hon Stuart Lawrence. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insight into industry trends, technological advancements, and best practices, as well as participate in interactive sessions aimed at enhancing collaboration within the KBB installation community. Wing Commander Calvin Bailey MBE, Commanding Officer of 70 Squadron RAF will also share his knowledge on leadership and teamwork, as well as anecdotes of his life experiences as a Royal Air Force Detachment Commander.

‘We are excited to bring together professionals from across the KBB industry at the BiKBBI Annual Conference 2024’ commented BiKBBI Director of Marketing & Communications, Michelle Daniels. ‘This event provides a unique platform for collaboration, enabling attendees to exchange ideas, share experiences, and collectively contribute to the advancement of our industry. We are confident that the content of the conference will inspire meaningful partnerships and drive positive change within the sector.’

Registration for the BiKBBI Annual Conference 2024 is by invitation only, however limited delegate availability is available, with those interested advised to contact leon.rowland@bikbbi.org.uk for more information.

