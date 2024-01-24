Bristan unveils range of water-saving products in new ESG pledge

The UK’s market leader for taps and showers, Bristan, has released its new Environmental, Social Responsibility and Governance (ESG) report which shines a spotlight on its water-saving products – including its new Eco Start technology.

The report outlines the organisation’s commitment to sustainability with one of the key focuses being the innovation of energy and water-saving products.

Recently, Bristan has introduced innovative Eco Start technology on bathroom taps, which saves energy by having cold water as the default central start position of the tap handle. This means that hot water is only activated when the tap lever is moved from the central position, so your boiler is not unnecessarily fired up.

Also featured in its comprehensive water-efficient portfolio are pre-fitted flow limiters, infrared taps that automatically turn off when not in use, and BREEAM-certified self-closing ‘push button’ taps.

As with all Bristan products, the water-efficient range is rigorously tested to comply with key regulations and industry requirements, so that specifiers can have complete confidence when working on a project.

Plus, Bristan’s UKAS-accredited lab recycles 90% of the water used to carry out endurance testing of our products, further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

Craig Rendall, Bristan Group Specification Director, comments: “Whether working in the housebuilding or commercial sector, we understand that sustainability targets are a key consideration when specifying for a project. That’s why we’re proud to offer our range of water-saving products, to make it a trouble-free decision for specifiers every time.”

The ESG report also details the wider sustainability commitments of the wider Bristan Group.

As a zero-to-landfill company, it has extensive measures in place to ensure that approximately 295 tonnes of waste produced each year are recycled, reused or repurposed.

What’s more, Bristan Group is in the process of having 1666 solar panels installed on the roof of its Tamworth-based head office, which is expected to generate 600kw/hour of electricity to support business operations and will equate to a CO2 saving up to 111,292 kgs per annum.

With a clear roadmap of sustainability initiatives behind them, Bristan Group’s products can be bought with confidence and trusted to help reduce the UK’s overall carbon footprint — one tap or shower at a time.

Bristan Group’s Environmental, Social and Governance Report can be found here.

To discover Bristan’s range of water-saving products, visit the website here.

