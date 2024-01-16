Caddick north west MD to retire after building £250m business

Ian Threadgold, Caddick Construction’s North West Regional Managing Director, is set to retire in early 2024, bringing to a close a lengthy career that culminated in the establishment of Caddick’s North West regional business.

Ian’s retirement follows Caddick Construction’s most successful year to-date in the North West region with a turnover in excess of £180m, and a strong forward order that provides security for the Caddick NW team.

Beginning his career as a Trainee Site Engineer at the age of 16, Ian went on to work for a variety of national and regional contracting organisations progressing from Engineer to Project Manager, Contracts Manager and then onto Construction Director.

Ian launched Caddick Construction in the North West in 2014, and has since grown the business to become one of the leading contractors in the region with a 130-strong team of people operating out of offices in Warrington and Kendal.

Building the business from scratch, Ian’s leadership of Caddick Construction in the North West has seen the business garner a strong industry reputation as a trusted and reliable contractor working across a variety of sectors.

As a consequence, the business has regularly secured repeat business with blue chip clients such as Bruntwood, St. Modwens, Chancerygate, Network Space, Redsun, Quorum, United Healthcare Development Ltd and Guinness Trust as well as through frameworks such as ICN and Torus.

Caddick Construction North West has also developed a strong social value strategy supporting many local charities, as well as investing in the future workforce, which currently employs 18 trainees across the region in various different disciplines.

Ian commented: “I am very proud of everything we’ve achieved since Caddick Construction was launched, we’ve delivered some fantastic projects in a variety of sectors including the likes of Base Building at Manchester Science Park, South Lakes Porsche Centre at Carnforth and Arden Square at Crewe. We have also developed a very strong presence in the residential market.

“By far the highlight for me though is the team of talented people I leave behind at Caddick, many of whom I have worked with throughout their entire careers. Our business has rightly earned a strong reputation as a trusted construction partner, and the strength of our client relationships is due to our consistent delivery of high quality projects. None of that would be possible without the skill, experience, and commitment of our team. When I retired I wanted to leave behind a great business as a leading regional contractor in a strong financial position for future success and I believe I have achieved this.”

Paul Dodsworth, Caddick Construction Group’s Managing Director, added: “What Ian has achieved for Caddick Construction in the North West over the last nine years is nothing short of outstanding. Caddick’s reputation in the North West has been hard earned by Ian and his team through dedication and a commitment to delivering impeccable standards. We wish Ian well in his retirement and promise to build on his legacy.”

