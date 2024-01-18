Casa by Moda brings single-family housing to Doncaster with new acquisition

Casa by Moda, the single-family homes (SFH) division of developer and operator Moda Group, has completed the acquisition of 100 units which form part of a wider mixed-residential masterplan in Doncaster.

To deliver what will be their third operational neighbourhood across the UK, Casa have acquired 100 high-quality family homes for rent from Albemarle Homes, with houses ranging in size from two to four-bedrooms.

The neighbourhood, which will be called ‘Casa at Westmoor Grange’, is located on the outskirts of one of the most desirable suburbs in the city, Armthorpe, which provides excellent commuter links to the M18 and is just a 10-minute drive to central Doncaster. The neighbourhood is also close to local facilities including Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Doncaster Racecourse and Doncaster Golf Range.

The acquisition follows in the wake of Casa’s first Yorkshire neighbourhood in Leeds – Casa, Abbey Court – and is a further step in Casa’s ambition to secure 5,000 new homes within the next three years. The first phase of Casa’s maiden neighbourhood in Glasgow, Casa, Vista Park, is already fully let.

The 19-hectare Westmoor Grange neighbourhood marks the first time that Casa has formed part of a wider housing masterplan, with their rental homes expected to welcome its residents in Summer 2024. The entire masterplan comprises just over 400 homes, including affordable housing and OMS.

Single family housing provides quality rental homes, purpose built to high environmental standards for a sustainable long-term rental model and managed by a professional landlord, as opposed to the traditional private landlord model.

Casa residents at Westmoor Grange will receive a deposit-free, pet friendly living as part of Casa’s industry-leading inclusive offer which places service, technology, wellbeing and sustainability at the fore of its next generation communities. They will also benefit from the exclusive MyCasa app, which provides residents with 24/7 access to customer service and maintenance reporting, as well as inclusive resident events, services and offers.

Following the deal, Casa will continue to work with AlbemarleHomes to complete the delivery of the new homes to the high standard expected by the Casa brand and its residents. This includes embedding Moda’s technology partner Utopi’s smart environmental sensors into the homes, which enable residents to monitor everything from room temperature to air quality and light pollution. Homes will also benefit from additional sustainable elements from solar PV panels to EV chargers, as Moda remain on their journey to Net Zero by 2030.

The rise of the SFH sector will see residents in family rental homes gain access to the same high levels of service and quality associated with BTR city centre living.

Matthew Townson, Director of Development and Projects at Casa by Moda, said: “With Casa at Westmoor Grange, we’re raising the bar when it comes to rental accommodation in Doncaster. The site’s acquisition also marks two significant milestones for us, as it’s our second development in our home region of Yorkshire and our first inclusion within a wider housing masterplan.

“Looking ahead we have ambitious plans for the future and are looking forward to collaborating with leading housebuilders like Albemarle Homes, as well as local authorities and landowners to deliver more new homes across the UK, as we progress towards our target of securing 5,000 new homes in the next 3 years.”

Casa by Moda are working with Albemarle Homes, a leading family run housing developer to deliver the homes.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director at Albemarle Homes, said: “Our ethos, and the reason Albemarle Homes was established, is to provide quality built properties that become a home from the very start. Our Albemarle Standard is what sets us apart and we’re pleased that Casa by Moda has identified this and made the decision to incorporate a number of our Westmoor Grange homes into its unique private rented portfolio.

“We feel it is important that consumers are given a range of options to meet their own individual circumstances and support this alternative choice.

“Our ongoing commitment to quality construction aligns with Casa by Moda’s vision, in delivering outstanding homes that go beyond mere residences and, we are confident that our properties will contribute to the flourishing communities they strive to create.”

Ahead of welcoming its first residents this summer, pre-registrations of interest for homes in Casa at Westmoor Grange can be made via the Casa website.

For more information on acquisition or collaboration opportunities please contact Rob Gill: rob.gill@modaliving.com

To find out more visit: www.casa.moda

