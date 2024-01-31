Carter Jonas Achieves Planning Consent for St Modwen in Wantage

National property consultancy Carter Jonas has secured outline planning consent on behalf of property developer St Modwen for a further component of the residential development at Kingsgrove, north east Wantage. Consent was granted by Vale of White Horse District Council on 5 November.

The site lies to the north of A417 and east of the of A338 in attractive market town of Wantage, approximately 15 miles south of Oxford.

Kingsgrove is an already-established new community spanning approximately 227 acres. When complete, it will provide up to 1,534 homes, central park, sports facilities, public open spaces, community allotments, a new primary school, retail uses.

This new outline consent follows the expiry of the original outline consent and allows for the development of up to 669 residential units and a neighbourhood centre, along with associated infrastructure and open spaces. Approximately 243 of the new homes will be allocated as affordable housing.

Within weeks of this planning consent, Carter Jonas also secured reserved matters planning consent on behalf of LSP Developments Limited for a local centre, which will form an integral part of the new development.

The local centre is located at the heart of the new community. It will serve a variety of purposes and will include a nursery, and retail units including convenience retail as well as parking.

Additional street furniture, EV charging, cycle parking and landscaping, including new trees and shrubs also forms part of the latest planning consent.

Nicky Brock, Partner at Carter Jonas in Oxford commented, ‘We are extremely pleased to have helped St Modwen achieve planning consent for what is undoubtedly a very popular, sustainable new development and go some way to addressing the concerning shortage of homes in Oxfordshire.’

William Bayston, Development Director at St Modwen commented, ‘We are delighted to have worked closely with Carter Jonas to secure the latest planning consents for our Kingsgrove development in Wantage. We look forward to continuing to work with them, and the wider community, as we move forward with the delivery of the Kingsgrove community.

In achieving planning success, Carter Jonas worked alongside master planners OPEN and engineers Atkins.

