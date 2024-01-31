Currie & Brown appoints Ian Mitchell to lead cost management for the Healthcare sector in London and South East England

Ian rejoins Currie & Brown’s growing Healthcare group

Currie & Brown, provider of cost management, project management and advisory services has recruited Ian Mitchell to head up cost management for the Healthcare sector in London and South East England.

Ian’s appointment will add to Currie & Brown’s expertise in healthcare cost management, and experience ensuring that complex healthcare projects are delivered within budget. The firm has provided cost management services on a number of New Hospital Programme (NHP) schemes, and for NHS clients including Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, University College London Hospitals, Barts Health, James Paget and Lewisham & Greenwich.

Ian rejoins Currie & Brown following a seven-year period. He brings with him extensive experience in whole life costing, business case development and benchmarking, along with a deep knowledge of technical standards.

Alongside adding value to Currie & Brown’ clients, he will also play an important role in implementing the firm’s growth strategy, drawing on his experience in senior leadership teams at top-tier construction consultancies.

David Keith, Senior Director, London, comments: “We’re entering a pivotal period for NHS estates. The Government is investing heavily in our healthcare infrastructure to future-proof facilities and deliver high standards of care. Ian’s specialist experience in healthcare cost management means he is ideally placed to support our clients through this period and ensure their investments deliver on expectations.”

Ian Mitchell, Director, comments: “I’m hugely excited to be rejoining Currie & Brown. The firm has maintained its excellent reputation for cost management and long-standing client relationships within the NHS and public sector. I look forward to working with team members old and new, and applying my 25 years plus experience to add even greater value to our clients in the sector.”

