Thompsons of Prudhoe celebrates 75 years with strategic investments

Thompsons of Prudhoe, a leading name in demolition and dismantling, proudly marks 75 years in style with increased turnover and profit for a consecutive year.

One of Northumberland’s most established businesses, 2023 also saw the company make some significant investments, positioning itself for sustained success.

“There’s no denying we’ve had an incredible 24 months within our business, which is testament to the achievements of our team and the support of our clients and wider supply chain – we can’t thank you all enough,” said Managing Director, Nick Shilling.

“Whilst we recognise and celebrate this achievement, what we remain focused on is ensuring our business is set up for success for the next 75 years and beyond.

“The same ambition and passion that our workforce have shown over the last seven decades is what we take forward into our next phase of growth which is why the reinvestment of profit back into the business through various investments is incredibly significant to help us achieve our goals and continue to innovate within our industry.”

The family-run business is forecasting an increase in turnover from £69.7m to £82.7m in its newly published annual report and accounts for the financial year ending March 2023.

The company’s strategic, multi-million-pound investments, include two washing plants for quarries at Springwell, Gateshead and Anick Grange, Northumberland (£10m), the acquisition of Lakeland Minerals Ltd, Brampton a sand and gravel quarry and a continued investment updating its 86-strong fleet of wagons and 160-strong plant and machinery.

Work is underway at the Anick Grange with investment to carry out bunding, road widening works and create a new welfare unit. Boosting long-term biodiversity, the team are extracting sand and gravel from the site which is situated alongside the Tyne near Hexham. Once complete, it will create a new lake and wildlife sanctuary, and improve public access to the river.

Playing an active role within the community is something Thompsons of Prudhoe remain committed to with various activities ran throughout the year to support charities including St Oswald’s Hospice and Tiny Lives as well as the sponsorship of grass roots sports clubs and attending local school and college career fairs.

2023 also saw the team receive international acclaim at the World Demolition Awards in Toronto for its successful demolition of the former Redcar Steelworks site. Completing the project ahead of schedule, under budget and with no incidents, the project included one of the largest single explosions in the past 75 years.

Looking ahead, the group remain committed to its core services in demolition, dismantling, earthmoving, quarrying, waste management, recycling and haulage, asbestos and its offshore decommissioning facilities – a joint venture with Port of Blyth.

Founded in 1948, the business retains its Prudhoe Head Office and continues to go from strength to strength as one of the UK’s trusted specialist demolition contractors.

