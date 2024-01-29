Consultation exercise launched as young people and communities urged to shape new blueprint at heart of first ever Birmingham Housing Week

An online poll giving young people and communities a chance to shape a blueprint to bring forward future housing and regeneration schemes and embrace the raft of exciting career opportunities available went live today ahead of next month’s first-ever Birmingham Housing Week.

Running from February 5th-9th Birmingham Housing Week will inform young people and communities on the scale of public and private investment in existing housing stock and large-scale housing regeneration schemes happening across the City and the vast amount of opportunities on offer to them; invite them to get involved in the conversation and have a voice and inspire them to join the movement.

The week is a private sector initiative, powered by national housebuilder Lovell Partnerships, with support from Birmingham City Council, STEAMhouse, Howells, Platform Housing Group, Shakespeare Martineau, Marrons, and Birmingham Social Housing Partnership, with more set to be announced in due course.

Ahead of the event, an online poll -which can be taken HERE – went live today giving people the chance to have their say on everything from whether they feel the housing sector talks to them enough about available career opportunities to how to involve more young people and communities in what’s happening across the city.

Young people will also play a significant role in the week including taking part in interactive workshops from Howells and STEAMhouse highlighting the raft of exciting housing sector career options via fun activities ranging from virtual reality demonstrations to one-to-one careers talks with industry professionals.

During Housing Week organisers will also be engaging with Community Groups to understand how they can better build trust between local communities and the public and private sector and understand the concerns existing communities have around estate regeneration and how we can ensure all voices and opinions in a community can be heard.

Birmingham Housing Week will culminate with an industry round table event to listen to the feedback from housing week, agree key priorities to be taken forward and ways we can evolve Birmingham Housing Week to be a force to truly inform, involve and inspire people to get involved.

Simon Wingate, Regional Partnerships Director at Lovell Partnerships said: “Birmingham Housing Week will showcase the opportunities the scale of investment happening in the city will bring and invite the communities they serve to get involved and have a voice and inspire them to join the movement.

“What’s clear here is that Birmingham has a real opportunity to bring young people and communities together through Birmingham Housing Week, with a programme of activities that promotes inclusivity and collaboration. Lovell is proud to be part of Birmingham Housing Week and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to the various events.

“Birmingham Housing Week Is brand for Birmingham, and all partners are behind this movement and making sure outcomes from the week are followed up and that it becomes a beacon for informing, involving and inspiring young people and communities to get involved.”

Cllr. Jayne Francis, Cabinet Member for Housing and Homelessness at Birmingham City Council, said:

“We are proud to be involved in the first-ever Birmingham Housing Week in collaboration with industry-leading partners.

“As we address a number of key issues facing the housing sector – investment, affordable housing, employment and skills in the sector, we will provide our young people and communities with a forward-looking perspective and a week-long of activities to get involved with.

“Birmingham Housing Week is the perfect opportunity to showcase Birmingham’s regeneration and housing development projects – it’s going to be a brilliant, informative and exciting week of events and opportunities and I encourage everyone to be involved!”

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://www.birminghamhousingweek.co.uk/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals