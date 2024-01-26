Keepmoat invests £25.25million into Hull regeneration project at former council estate

Top 10 UK housebuilder Keepmoat has invested more than £25million into a housing regeneration scheme at Preston Road in Hull, now named Liberty Rise, as part of Hull City Council’s ‘city wide’ regeneration project.

The scheme, being delivered by the housebuilder, is part of a long established partnership with the council to deliver new, energy-efficient homes that will replace 11 acres of brownfield scrubland that once formed part of the Preston Road Estate.

The Liberty Rise development will form part of one of the largest housing-led regeneration programmes in the UK and 514 homes on the former council estate, that were no longer fit for purpose, have already been demolished.

Following the final phase of the transformation, delivering up to 500 new mixed tenure homes, the housebuilder has created a modern, well-designed neighbourhood with a range of modern homes, including homes to rent from Hull City Council to meet the needs of the local community.

The project has also created a raft of new local jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities, further boosting the local economy. Daniel Crew, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire East, said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing delivery under the Hull City Wide partnership to deliver quality, sustainable homes for the latest phase in this historic Hull regeneration project.

“As the Liberty Rise project nears completion and our communities begin to flourish, it’s extremely rewarding to hear positive feedback from residents and breathe new life into the Preston Road area. We’re also working with the Environment Agency to create a nature trail near the site, where one of our urban nursery projects will grow plants, shrubs and trees – a further step in our mission to create sustainable communities for the future.”

Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Housing at Hull City Council, added: “The council has enjoyed a longstanding and successful partnership with Keepmoat. Thanks to this, we can regenerate former rundown areas and build comfortable, affordable, modern and energy efficient new homes which our residents deserve.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70% of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

To find out more about Liberty Rise, please visit: www.keepmoat.com/liberty-rise-hull

Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com – Keepmoat Liberty Rise Preston Road Hull Groundbreaking

