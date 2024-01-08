Core Highways – Stronger together

The start of 2024 sees the emergence of a new brand in the UK highway sector, as Core Highways Group announces it is rebranding as Core Highways, bringing all its subsidiaries together under one brand and revealing a brand-new logo, website, colours and updated values. This strategic milestone sees the trusted and respected brands of Amberon, Barrier Services, Forest Traffic, JTM Signs and MLP Traffic come together as one. With over 1,300 staff and more than 1,000 directly employed operatives working in a combined turnover business of £120m pa, Core Highways automatically becomes one of the largest temporary traffic management and barrier companies in the UK, with almost 40 depots across England and Wales, with further natural growth and expansion planned.

Lizi Stewart, CEO of Core Highways, explained “Becoming Core Highways means that we can combine our knowledge and expertise for our customers across England and Wales, giving them access to more skills and expertise in temporary traffic management, barrier solutions and events signage. Our dedicated and knowledgeable team have hundreds of years of experience in providing solutions for customers across England and Wales’ road networks at high and low speed. As a team we are stronger together, supporting one another and our customers to deliver. Becoming one will give our customers quicker access us to our deep well of technical excellence as well as our innovation and best practice, such as our Decarbonisation Project Roadmap and our award-winning Digital Care Initiative.

She continued “Our business is our people, and by better connecting our passionate, skilled and customer focussed team under the Core Highways brand, we are better able to support our customers and their stakeholders.”

Core Highways is a leading provider of temporary traffic management, barrier solutions and events signage with the ability and expertise to deliver across the UK, offering local knowledge on a national scale, from small schemes to major projects.

For more information on Core Highways, please visit www.corehighways.com

