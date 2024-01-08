Transpennine Route Upgrade wraps up Christmas and New Year upgrades

Transpennine Route Upgrade successfully concludes Christmas and New Year Projects, paving the way for a greener, faster and more reliable railway.

Despite difficult weather conditions, dedicated engineers worked around the clock throughout the festive season between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York to:

Replace track points just outside of York, allowing trains to move between different railway lines

Replace and upgrade the track through Mirfield

Decommission platform 2 at Mirfield Station

Install a new under-track crossing at Huddersfield Station

While the above took place, extensive piling and electrification work was completed across various sections of the route, alongside signalling and telecommunication equipment testing.

The Hope Valley Railway Upgrade, which relieves historic bottlenecks between Manchester and Sheffield, also witnessed substantial upgrades notably the replacement of a bridge just north of Dore & Totley Station.

Neil Holm, Managing Director for Transpennine Route Upgrade said:

“Some fantastic work has taken place over the festive period in very tough weather conditions. I’m really proud of everyone who played their part to get the jobs over the line. These achievements allow us to continue with a number of major upgrades this year, continuing TRU’s progress and bringing us closer to fast, greener and more reliable electric trains running between Manchester and York”. The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) is a major, multi-billion-pound programme of railway improvements which will bring better journeys to passengers travelling across the Pennines between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

