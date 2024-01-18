CPI Euromix supports Dalnavie Woodland – A Scottish carbon offset project

In the heart of the Scottish Highlands lies Dalnavie Woodland, a thriving carbon offset project spanning 41 hectares, equivalent to 77 football pitches. With a commitment to combatting climate change and transforming land use, Dalnavie Woodland, supported by CPI Euromix, Potanow Forestry and CarbonStore, is making significant contributions to the environment and the local community.

Dalnavie Woodland boasts the planting of approximately 100,000 trees, with 90% being productive conifers, including Norway and Sitka spruce, and Douglas fir. Additionally, four hectares of broadleaves are strategically planted around the perimeter to seamlessly integrate the woodland into the local scenery.

This conversion from low-density grazing land represents a commendable collaboration between CPI Euromix and Potanow Forestry, aligning shared objectives of combating climate change and utilising land for both environmental and agricultural benefits.

Over the next 45 years, Dalnavie Woodland is poised to achieve three significant objectives:

Timber production: The woodland is expected to yield approximately 17,000 tonnes of timber, an environmentally friendly building material crucial for reducing carbon emissions in the construction sector.

Job creation and economic activity: Local harvesting and haulage contractors will play a vital role in thinning and harvesting the trees, generating jobs and economic activity within the community.

Carbon capture: According to the Woodland Carbon Code, Dalnavie Woodland is projected to capture 11,497 tonnes of carbon, equivalent to the emissions generated by a passenger car travelling an astonishing 52 million miles.

CPI Euromix’s Investment and Partnership

CPI’s commitment to carbon capture at Dalnavie has played a vital role in supporting the woodland’s objectives. This marks the second successful partnership between CPI and Potanow Forestry, following a collaboration at Corwar Woodland in Dumfries and Galloway. CPI’s investment in Dalnavie, coupled with previous support at Corwar, underscores their dedication to sustainable forestry practices and carbon offset initiatives.

Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of CPI Euromix, said: “Dalnavie Woodland stands as a testament to the transformative power of sustainable forestry practices and collaborative efforts in combating climate change. Through CPI and Potanow Forestry’s dedication, this carbon offset project not only contributes to carbon capture but also improves economic growth, job creation, and the sustainable use of land.”

Between Dalnavie and Corwar, CPI’s support has led to the planting of over 170,000 trees across 70 hectares, with a combined potential to capture almost 16,469 tonnes of carbon. This partnership exemplifies the positive outcomes achievable when companies prioritise environmental stewardship and work collaboratively to address climate change

