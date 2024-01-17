Electrical training officer Frankie says thanks to EIC by completing epic fund-raising cycle from Venice to Milan

A big-hearted Scottish training officer has raised thousands of pounds for the industry charity which helped him face his own mental health issues.

Frankie Greig, who oversees apprentices for the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT), cycled 324 miles from Venice to Milan in the Italian Lakes Cycle Event to raise money in aid of the Electrical Industries Charity (EIC).

The dad-of-three, who looks after young learners at West College Scotland, Paisley Campus, said he undertook the gruelling challenge to repay the charity after it helped him with his own wellbeing.

Frankie, 41, said: “The EIC is all about helping people when they need it most and I’ve benefited from their support as I suffer from poor mental health.

“I know that the EIC has also done a lot for my apprentices as well as some of the adult trainees at West College Scotland so I’m delighted I can give something back to the charity for its support.”

During the five-day challenge in October, Frankie said he learned quickly to go at his own pace and the tactic worked as he successfully completed the trek, raising £2,880 for the EIC.

He revealed: “There was a big hill every day and they ranged from not bad to really steep then on to pretty vicious. I think the first day was the worst as the road just kept on climbing for seven miles.

“However, it was the best feeling when we got to the top and could then freewheel down the other side at 30-40mph giving your legs a welcome rest.”

He said: “Personally, I got a great deal from my experience in Italy and although I was slower than the rest of the guys and struggled more on the hills, I got over the finish line and I’m proud of that.

“It made me realise I shouldn’t have worried about too many things – I just needed to focus on what’s important, rather than worry about all the miles ahead.

“There were times I doubted I could complete the challenge but every evening I was buoyed up by the messages of support on social media from my family, colleagues and friends in the industry.

“I would encourage anyone in the electrical world that has considered taking part in one of these challenges to sign up and help the EIC continue the amazing work they do.

“I would like to thank SELECT and the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) and all their members, and everyone who sponsored me and supported me through this challenge, not forgetting SECTT. I couldn’t have done it without them.

“It was an amazing trip and I saw some beautiful sights, but I can assure you it was anything but a holiday.”

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, said: “Many congratulations to Frankie in completing this exhausting challenge. We applaud too his personal courage in being willing to speak out about issues which sometimes, tragically, remain hidden.

“The electrical sector, and the construction industry as a whole, has become much more aware of the importance of mental health, especially since the pandemic, and has redoubled its efforts to support our people and maintain their wellbeing.

“I’m sure Frankie’s story will be an inspiration to many in the industry and the money will be used by the EIC to support others needing help.”

