FPA launches subscription model for the LPC Sprinkler Rules

The LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is the UK’s most significant sprinkler installation standard which incorporates the full BS EN 12845:2015+A1:2019 standard and related Technical Bulletins.
Published by the Fire Protection Association, this document is regularly updated to incorporate new Technical Bulletins and update existing ones, thereby providing a specification designed to ensure the highest practical levels of resilience to fire can be achieved.
To improve the distribution of new and updated Technical Bulletins for our customers in a cost-effective way, the FPA is pleased to launch a subscription model which means you will automatically receive updates to the LPC Sprinkler Rules (including new and revised Technical Bulletins) throughout the year for an annual fee, ensuring you remain at the forefront of changes for life safety and property protection purposes.
With the BS EN 12845:2015 standard published by BSI currently under major review, which could result in significant changes to the Technical Bulletins, the subscription model will support the timely release of updates.
New and updated Technical Bulletins
The FPA is also pleased to announce the release of several new and updated Technical Bulletins which are now available via the subscription service:
- TB203 [revision]
- TB220 [new]
- TB224 [revision]
- TB231 [revision]
- TB234 [revision]
The following Technical Bulletins are in progress and will therefore be released via the subscription model once finalised:
- TB214: Sprinkler Protection of Flammable Liquid Stores (revision)
- TB215: Sprinkler Protection of Idle Pallet Storage (revision)
- New TB: Sprinkler Protection of Mass Timber Buildings
You can find out more about the updates here.
How to subscribe
To access the latest LPC Sprinkler Rules and related Technical Bulletins, new customers will pay an initial fee which includes the first year’s subscription fee. The subscription fee will then be due on an annual basis thereafter for updates to the Technical Bulletins.
If you have already purchased the LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 incorporating the full BS EN 12845:2015+A1:2019 standard and related Technical Bulletins from the FPA, you will only need to pay the annual subscription fee.
You can choose to receive updates in print or digitally. Purchasing the online version enables access to the LPC Sprinkler Rules App so you can view the document on a mobile phone or tablet, as well as via the FPA website.
Pricing
|Print Version
|Initial fee for access to the LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 including 1 year’s subscription for updates: £695.00 (£625.50 for FPA Members)
|Annual subscription fee: £250.00 (£225.00 for FPA Members)
|Digital Version
|Initial fee for access to the LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 including 1 year’s subscription for updates: £595.00 (£535.50 for FPA Members)
|Annual subscription fee: £190.00 (£171.00 for FPA Members)
Please note that the initial subscription fee is for the 2015 standard only and does not include the upcoming standard due to be released in 2025/26. To receive the latest Technical Bulletins, you can subscribe to the LPC Sprinkler Rules here or contact us at shop@thefpa.co.uk or on 01608 812 500
