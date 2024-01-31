Introducing Mckay Business, Safety and Risk Training: Your Trusted Partner in Professional Training and Development

Mckay Training is proud to officially launch its expertise into the UK marketplace as a training and consultancy business offering standard as well as bespoke courses and certifications in critical areas such as Health and Safety, Management, and Business Administration for any size of business through a variety of industries. With an experienced team of trainers and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Mckay Training empowers individuals and businesses with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.
Mckay Business, Safety, and Risk Training also offer a comprehensive consultancy service to ensure your business and workplace are fully compliant with current legislation. Our expert consultants provide valuable health and safety advice, including customised risk assessments to address your specific needs.
Stephen Mckay, the founder of Mckay Training, brings over 35 years of invaluable experience in the construction industry, having worked in various roles from mid to senior management. Recognising the need to support businesses of all sizes, Stephen established Mckay Training with the vision of advising and guiding each company, ensuring their policies and procedures align with current Government guidelines.
Stephen said: “Drawing from my senior positions in companies, I understand the significance of training and supporting every employee to contribute towards increased productivity, morale, and protection against potential costs that insurance may not cover. Mckay Training aims to empower businesses, and by leveraging my expertise and industry insights, I can help mitigate risks and drive success”.
Mckay Training will be working closely with Oaks Training & Development Ltd to deliver a whole range of group, 1-2-1 and bespoke courses. Heather Worsdale of Oaks Training said:
“We are thrilled to be working in association with Mckay Training, who align perfectly with our strong ethos towards focusing on staff development. Both of our organisations share a common goal of delivering the highest standard of training to empower a highly skilled, supported workforce, which serves as the ultimate foundation for any organisation. We believe that success in today’s fast-paced environment can only be achieved by working with individuals or entities that possess the skill sets required to take your organisation to the next level. By partnering with Mckay Training, we can proudly demonstrate that we practice what we preach.”
For more information about the courses, certifications, and consultancy services offered by Mckay Business, Safety, and Risk Training, please visit https://Mckaytraining.co.uk
