G F Tomlinson partners with Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust to raise awareness of life saving treatment

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, has announced the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust as its chosen charity for 2024.

Aortic Dissection is a serious heart condition caused by a partial tear in the wall of the aorta, which prevents blood supply and can lead to the rupturing of organs. Seventy people are diagnosed with the condition each week in the UK and Ireland with only an average survival rate of 50%.

The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust aims to help raise awareness and funding for research into early detection, supporting prevention, treatment, and cures for the condition, which if diagnosed and treated in time, has an 80% survival rate.

Having received a letter from Pauline Latham, OBE MP who has been writing to local businesses in Derbyshire asking them to support the charity following the sad loss of her son, Ben, in 2018 from the condition, Group Chairman, Andy Sewards was keen to pledge G F Tomlinson’s support as their chosen charity for 2024.

As part of its commitment to the charity, the contractor will be hosting a variety of fundraising events from January through to December next year to help towards prevention and treatment of the condition, in the hope that it will save many more lives.

Andy Sewards said: “We are honoured to be supporting such a worthy charity for 2024. Aortic Dissection is a serious condition and it’s vital that we work together to raise awareness for its diagnosis and treatment, to prevent unnecessary fatalities.

“In line with our social value ethics and support for local charities, we will be planning multiple fundraising events throughout 2024 to ensure that we help the trust continue with its incredible work for next year and beyond.”

Pauline Latham said: “I am so grateful to G F Tomlinson for their wholehearted support for Aortic Dissection. Many people don’t know anything about it until their family is devastated by it. The more we can do to prevent unnecessary deaths the better. We need better outcomes for patients and G F Tomlinson’s support will really help the charity’s ability to fund research into this little-known condition. I want to thank them for all they will be doing over this year.”

