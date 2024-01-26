Heatherbrook Homes selects Zutec for Quality Management to deliver best-in-class homes

Zutec, leading construction and quality management software provider, today announces a partnership with the developer, Litchford and its Housebuilder brand, Heatherbrook Homes. The luxury housebuilder has selected Zutec’s Quality Management solutions to digitise manual processes in support of its strategy to prioritise excellence.

Established more than 20 years ago, Litchford has recently launched its top-tier brand, Heatherbrook Homes, spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Eddie O’Connor and Leona Melia. The residential housebuilder has always been focused on offering homes of exceptional quality and distinction in Ireland and they wanted technology in place to differentiate themselves and demonstrate a framework of excellence.

“People trust us to come out on top for each and every build and our existing manual processes of using paper forms didn’t give us enough oversight to confidently deliver the level of craftsmanship that is expected of us,” said Eddie O’Connor founder of Litchford. “Human error is the biggest obstacle in our business, and we need to make sure execution is predictable and reliable so we can build a culture of being best-in-class. We selected Zutec for Quality Management, as we want our homeowners to love our houses as much as we do, and this means using a system that ensures quality work is delivered to the highest standards the first time around.”

By utilising its complete set of Quality Management tools, Zutec has integrated quality assurance inspections, checklists, and snagging registers to align seamlessly with Litchford’s internal processes. This will enable them to capture photographic evidence and raise any issues throughout the build to drive up higher standards. By adopting Zutec’s Quality Management Dashboard, they now have full visibility of projects and can monitor work and track progress. Zutec’s drawing manager solution also enables teams to upload drawings where they can drop pins to georeference work done.

James Cannon, Chief Revenue Officer at Zutec, added: “Now Litchford’s subcontractors will have access to the Zutec Field app, they will be able to easily complete digitised quality inspection forms onsite from their phone or iPad. This involves capturing photographic evidence, signing off work and tying it back to a specific detail in a plot within the development. Before, they didn’t have a system in place to identify or eliminate quality issues as they surfaced. Having all that information in the cloud and workflows in place means that inspections can be tracked and approved or sent back for rework in real time. This both empowers site teams to deliver high-quality standards while giving project managers complete control and confidence over works completed.” To find out more about how Zutec is helping customers deliver quality work the first time around, please visit https://www.zutec.com/product/quality-management/. Alternatively, book a demo and experience Zutec’s QM solutions for yourself: https://www.zutec.com/quality-management-book-a-demo/.

