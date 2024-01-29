Experience building business

A North East developer is marking a decade in business by targeting ambitious plans to deliver 200 homes per annum by 2025 and promoting its Development Director to Managing Director.

With over 30 years in the industry, Richard Bass (54) and from (Whitley Bay), takes on the role at Consett based Amethyst Homes, having previous experience in similar regional roles for two other major housebuilders.

He said: “I am delighted to take on this role and new challenge, having been with Amethyst Homes for the last three years, I have enjoyed contributing to the company’s continued success.

“Starting out in construction at 18, as a Junior Quantity Surveyor, I have been lucky to experience so many different aspects of the sector, as well as a number of outside challenges – recession, housing crashes, skills shortages and most recently, operating during a pandemic.

“I think what makes Amethyst Homes different is its approach. As a small regional business, it is committed to recruiting and retaining good, highly skilled people, adaptable and well equipped for the job in hand. Over the last three years we have been establishing a sound business model to deliver our future growth plans and are now looking forward to where we want to be in the next three to five years’ time.”

“Vital to our success, our growth plans will be built around our core principles of health and safety, customer service and quality – which are embedded in our business.”

Amethyst Homes started its journey in 2013 with just three members of staff. It has grown to now employ 25 and has delivered over 500 homes across five developments – two based in Consett and three further sites in South East Northumberland, Newcastle and at Stillington, Stockton on Tees.

Coinciding with Richard’s promotion, Mark Short (57) and from (Consett) has moved across to the new role of Executive Director of Amethyst Homes and will continue to oversee the company’s strategic and operational development and relationship with external organisations/partners, land owners, clients and associate companies of the Dysart Group.

Mark brings significant experience having worked as part of the Dysart Group of companies for over 15 years, and having been involved in the initial creation of Amethyst Homes Ltd.

He said: “This is an exciting time for Amethyst Homes. Through careful and considered Senior Management changes over the last three years, we have established and continue to develop what I now consider is an energetic, focused and dedicated team within the company.

“We will continue to instil and adopt the positive ethic, professionalism, quality, health, safety and welfare and customer focus which were our key aspirations when our then small team established the business over 10 years ago now.”

In its eleventh year of trading, Amethyst is projecting a turnover of £11 million this year and plans to invest £5 million in future development schemes.

Richard added: “This year has been one of transition, with old schemes completing and new projects starting. We have started work on 48 homes at The Pastures, in East Sleekburn,– following success at our popular Sleekburn View development in the village. Meanwhile, in Newcastle, we will be building 45 properties on a key regeneration site in the west end of the city, to be known as Vallum Heights.

“We also have a further three developments in various stages of planning – which if approved – could create a further 500 homes in the region.”

Amethyst is committed to the communities in which it builds, having donated over £10,000 to local charities – including Willow Burn Hospice – and providing over £35,000 of sponsorship for North East sporting teams, including Consett Cricket Club, Blyth Town FC and Consett Rugby Club, that play at Amethyst Park.

Amethyst’s live development – Regents Park, Consett and its completed site, The Meadows, Stillington – won Premier Guarantee, Quality Recognition Awards (QRA) in 2021, 2022 and 2023 for the high standard of homes delivered. Regents Park achieved further recognition, recently honoured with a coveted national Premier Guarantee Excellence Award for the Best Development of the Year (of over 101 plots) in the North.

Last year, Amethyst recruited nine new members of staff, trained two apprentices, and invested over £3m into local jobs, training, and the supply chain.

Testament to its commitment to customer service, Amethyst has also been awarded the Gold Standard by In-house Research (an independent analytics company) for its recent customer satisfaction surveys, with 94% of those surveyed saying they would recommend Amethyst Homes to friends and family. *For more information about Amethyst Homes, please visit: www.amethysthomes.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals