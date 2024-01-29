Ideal Heating & ACV join forces at Specifi Mechanical Services events in 2024

Groupe Atlantic companies Ideal Heating – Commercial Products and ACV UK will be joining forces again at this year’s Specifi Mechanical Services events being held across the breadth of Great Britain. Under their ‘Experts Together’ banner, Ideal Heating and ACV will be exhibiting at twelve of the Specifi shows, including Bristol, Birmingham, Nottingham, Liverpool, London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, and Cardiff.
In line with the more informal nature of the Specifi events, where networking and knowledge sharing are the focus, experienced Specification Managers from Ideal Heating and ACV will be providing visitors with invaluable advice to help them achieve their desired heating and hot water outcomes.
With much focus on decarbonisation of commercial heating, Ideal Heating will be concentrating on low carbon technologies, including heat pumps and heat networks. The company launched ECOMOD – its first commercial monobloc air source heat pumps – in 2022 and is set to expand this range in 2024. Visitors to the events wishing to learn more about low carbon technologies can sign up for one or more of Ideal Heating’s CIBSE accredited CPD seminars, including the recently introduced ‘Heat Pumps – Technology and Principles’ and ‘Heat Networks and Heat Interface Units.’ Each CPD is an hour long and can be delivered online or in person at one of Ideal’s Centres of Excellence or at the person’s office.
In keeping with the events’ focus on decarbonisation, ACV will be promoting its range of wall hung and floor standing electric boilers, the ‘E-Tech’ range, which can be used as a back up for heat pump heating systems. The team will also be on hand to discuss any hot water requirements.
Commenting on the decision to return to the Specifi events in 2024, Richard Brown, Head of Specification Sales for Ideal Heating – Commercial Products, says: “I’m really pleased that Ideal Heating are supporting Specifi for another year, alongside ACV. These events give us a great opportunity to meet with specifiers and engineers from a variety of backgrounds and understand the design challenges they face; it’s very much a two way flow of information. Specifi provides the perfect opportunity to discuss our heating and hot water solutions further and how we can help overcome challenging system design.”
Pre-registration for the Specifi events is essential. For more information on the location and times, plus to register for free attendance, go to https://www.specifi.co.uk/. For more information on Ideal Heating – Commercial Products, visit: https://www.idealcommercialheating.co.uk/ and for ACV UK go to www.acv.com/gb
