Rob Axe appointed General Manager for Warringtonfire’s Hire Wycombe Laboratory

Warringtonfire has appointed Rob Axe as the General Manager of its fire testing laboratory in High Wycombe.

Rob, who began his career as a Technical Officer at the High Wycombe laboratory, most recently held the role of Technical Manager for Warringtonfire – a global leader in Fire Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC).

With over 15 years’ experience in the field of fire resistance testing and passive fire protection systems, Rob is one of the industry’s leading authorities on testing timber fire doors, penetration seals, cavity barriers, load bearing and non-load bearing wall systems and glazed screens.

In his new role, Rob will assume responsibility for Warringtonfire’s testing team in High Wycombe, including recruitment, training and management; as well as developing the laboratory’s on-site testing capabilities.

Since his appointment, Rob has already recruited several new team members into varied roles and is currently scoping out the expansion of the laboratory’s mid-scale furnace to accommodate penetration seal testing and increase overall testing capacity at the site.

Rob commented: “Having spent the majority of my career working at the High Wycombe laboratory, it is a real privilege to be appointed General Manager for testing at the High Wycombe site. It is an incredibly dynamic time for the industry, as building product manufacturers adapt to the ever-evolving legislative landscape. I am looking forward to working closely with our customers to deliver best-in-class fire resistance testing, while also collaborating with our management team to evolve our own testing capabilities and capacity here in High Wycombe.”

Leigh Hill, Director – Built Environment at Element Materials Technology, added: “Rob brings with him a wealth of technical expertise alongside a deep understanding of our testing facilities here in High Wycombe. Our fire testing laboratory is set to play a pivotal role in our wider strategy for the built environment throughout 2024 and beyond, and we are delighted to have an individual of Rob’s calibre at the helm.”

Warringtonfire is part of the Element Materials Technology group. Both UKAS and ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, it undertakes testing for fire resistance, smoke leakage, structural integrity and performance, as well as acoustic and mechanical testing for construction products.

For more information Warringtonfire’s fire resistance testing offering, please visit: https://www.warringtonfire.com/testing-services/fire-resistance-testing.

