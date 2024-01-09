JPS and George Boyd partner on kitchens and bathrooms offering

Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS) has collaborated with its sister brand George Boyd to deliver kitchen and bathroom solutions for providers of social housing.

Renowned in the industry as an ironmongery and door set specialist, George Boyd is undergoing an expansion project which will see it add a wealth of new products and services to its offering.

Kitchens and bathrooms are the first phase of this venture, with a dedicated contracts team sitting under newly recruited Business Development Director, John Moss.

He will work alongside Brian East, Kitchen and Bathroom Solutions Director, who has over 35 years’ experience of supplying kitchen and bathroom products into the UK marketplace.

JPS and George Boyd will now work together to offer councils and housing associations an elevated service, enabling them to easily source kitchen and bathroom solutions that help them achieve compliance with the Decent Homes Standard and other regulations.

Scott Cooper, Managing Director for JPS & George Boyd, said: “Our ongoing mission is to continually identify relationships that deliver, elevating our service to help customers create safe, modern and comfortable homes.

George Boyd’s heritage and experience in the market as product specialists

provides the perfect platform for the expansion into kitchen and bathroom solutions. Working together is a very natural fit and we know that our synergy is going to help local authorities and housing associations across the country to create spaces that their residents can be proud of and reassured by.”

John Moss added: “Kitchens and bathrooms solutions are the first in a line of product ranges we plan to add to George Boyd as part of our expansion project, with all being made available to the social housing sector via JPS.

“At our core, we are ironmongery specialists but there is an opportunity to evolve our brand and help customers to better navigate the various challenges they’re facing today.

“The combination of our new product ranges with JPS’ footprint in the market means we can increase our reach while providing high quality solutions that help those who need it most.”



For enquiries, visit the JPS and George Boyd websites.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals