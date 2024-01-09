Knightsbridge launches next generation CCT fire-rated downlight

With the choice of three colour temperatures and five bezel finishes, the CFR5CCT fire-fated downlight from Knightsbridge – one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of wiring accessories and lighting – is able to adapt lighting to fit the demands of every location.

Providing a versatile three-in-one lighting solution, the CFR5CCT features tri-CCT that provides three colour temperatures: 3000K, Warm White; 4000K, Cool White; and 5500K, daylight. Supplied with a white bezel as standard, the CFR5CCT can be accessorised with interchangeable bezels in five finishes – brushed chrome, matt black, polished chrome, white and brass.

Robust, durable, and easy and quick to install thanks to push-fit terminals for loop in/loop out connections, the downlight meets fire safety standards, being rated for 30/60/90min in solid timber, 30min in web joist, and 30min in I-joist (Staircraft).

Providing up to 115lm/W, the CFR5CCT downlight is also acoustic rated, minimizing noise interference, and is insulation contact-rated, as well as rated IP65 for dust and water-tightness. It has a three-year warranty and is designed for use with Trailing Edge dimmers.

For further details of the Knightsbridge innovative wiring accessories and lighting products, please visit www.mlaccessories.co.uk or call 01582 887760.

