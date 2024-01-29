LABC spotlight exemplary construction projects at industry awards

LABC has showcased projects that demonstrate high quality, and exemplary standards in construction at an industry event in London attended by more than 900 leading industry figures.

A panel of industry experts at the LABC Building Excellence Awards Grand Finals judged the highest quality projects, professionals, and teams from around England and Wales to showcase solutions to complex technical or construction issues, site constraints and technical innovation.

One of the unique aspects of the awards is their recognition of the vital contribution public sector building control teams make as part of the project team in all manner of projects, from individual housing extensions to large housing developments.

To this end, winners in the ‘place’ categories included nationally significant projects such as the conversion of Battersea Power Station, as well as residential projects including the conversion of Smithy Cottage in Yorkshire, and the high-volume new housing development of The Green in Devon alongside the small social housing development of Hen Orsaf in Gwynedd.

Further categories included Best Non-residential New Build, won by Lancaster Energy Centre and Best Purpose-Built Accommodation, won by Eign Gate in Herefordshire.

Smaller Build Projects

Within smaller build projects, Best Individual New Home was awarded to Above Town in Devon and Best Residential Extension was taken by Whin Hill Road in South Yorkshire. Black Pheasant Barn in Suffolk took Best Residential Conversion to a Single New Home and Best Non-Residential Extension, Alteration, or Conversation was taken by Ince Benet in Merseyside.

This year’s awards are especially timely thanks to new measures coming into force as part of the Building Safety Act. This includes professional registration of Building Control Professionals backed by competency assessments.

Lorna Stimpson

LABC’s chief executive, Lorna Stimpson commented:

“These awards showcase the breadth of projects that building control is involved in, each with their own building regulations and standards, as well as the skills and expertise needed in our industry to support them.

“When Dame Judith Hackitt threw down the gauntlet to the whole construction industry in 2017, the building control sector was the first to focus on improving skills, proving its competence and bringing in new generations of talented workers.

“The winning projects at this year’s Building Excellence Awards are shining examples of quality, professionalism, and high standards expected of registered professionals. They clearly demonstrate the progress made since 2017, as well as setting a bar for future projects to aspire to.”

Criteria used to choose the winners included employing creative solutions to improve sustainability and energy efficiency, as well as cooperative team working.

The Best Small New Housing Development was taken by Chestnuts, Hertfordshire, whilst the Best Medium Volume New Housing Development was named as St Mary’s Vale in Leeds. The Best Large Social Housing Development was the Former George Gay Gardens in Swindon.

