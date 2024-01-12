New MD for Clegg Construction as Simon Blackburn retires

After a long and successful career in the construction industry, and with more than 20 years at the helm of Clegg Construction as managing director, Simon Blackburn has announced his retirement.

Michael Sims has stepped up to become MD from his previous role as commercial director, with Darren Chapman and Ross Crowcroft continuing in their roles as operations director and pre-construction director respectively.

The change in leadership comes as Clegg Construction has secured its strongest carry-forward order book, with more than £82m secured turnover for 2024.

Simon, who joined Clegg Construction in 2002, before becoming MD two years later, will remain as a group director until the end of May 2024 in support of the new generation of leadership which will take the business forward into 2024 and beyond.

“Over the last 20 years I’ve been extremely proud to lead a business that has delivered in excess of 7,000 student beds, 1,500 apartments, 1,000 care home beds, 750 hotel bedrooms and more than one million square feet of industrial schemes,” he said.

“Projects have included new builds, refurbishments, re-cladding & extensions, providing education facilities for primary, secondary, further, higher and vocational training, advanced manufacturing centres, research and development labs, offices, distribution, storage, libraries, leisure facilities, hotels, residential developments, community centres, places of worship, sports facilities, retail buildings, archives, courtrooms, the odd glulam replacement here and there, a raft ride, a cable-ski and even a crematorium.

“I am pleased to be handing over the business with a record level of carry forward workload and I congratulate Michael on his new role as managing director and wish him, and the other directors, all the best for the future.”

Michael Sims, who joined Clegg Construction in spring 2021, bringing to the business over 20 years of industry experience with key expertise in commercial and risk management and contract negotiation, paid tribute to his predecessor.

“I am proud to have been appointed to follow in his footsteps and take up the reins as the new MD for a company that is so well regarded and has such a long history.

“Alongside the other directors, I look forward to building on Simon Blackburn’s legacy and continuing to provide design and construction excellence to our clients across the country.”

Clegg Construction is a Midlands, Yorkshire and East Anglia-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects. Part of Clegg Group and the sister company to Clegg Food Projects, Clegg Construction has been trading since the 1930s.

Its headquarters is in the Lace Market, Nottingham. For more information visit www.cleggconstruction.co.uk

