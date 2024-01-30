Next generation of home heating to be unveiled

Britain’s leader in Ground Source Heat Pumps, Kensa Heat Pumps, is set to unveil the next generation of home heating and cooling.

At an online launch on 29th February, Kensa will reveal its solution to help bring heat pumps to the masses, decarbonise current and future homes and create green jobs.

The launch will be presented by Kensa CEO, Tamsin Lishman, who’ll be joined by special guest Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee.

Tamsin Lishman, CEO of Kensa Heat Pumps, said:

“Mass adoption of heat pumps, including Ground Source Heat Pumps, will grow the economy, create green jobs and bring people out of fuel poverty.

“We are about to embark upon the biggest transformation in home heating since the conversion to natural gas fifty years ago. We will show how the next generation of Ground Source Heat Pumps can provide millions with long-lasting clean, energy-efficient home heating and cooling.”

For 25 years Kensa has proven that ground source heat pumps can work in all property types. From retrofit projects in high-rise flats to new build housing installations, ground source heat pumps are already reducing consumer energy bills, taking people out of fuel poverty and cutting CO2 emissions.

Studies have shown installing more heat pumps will:

Increase GDP by £6.8bn by 2030 [1]

Avoid £2.5bn (£1,100 per home) in gas costs [2]

Networked ground source heat pumps can be almost 20% cheaper (£290/year) to install and operate than air source heat pumps (ASHP) on an annual basis [3]

Research also shows mass heat pump adoption improves people’s health, and could save the NHS £1.4bn per year [4] :

6.5 million homes are estimated to be in fuel poverty [5]

17,000 premature deaths linked to air pollution annually [6]

⅓ UK’s greenhouse gas emissions come from heat [7]

With the Future Homes Standard set to effectively ban installations of gas boilers in new build homes from 2025, ground source heat pumps are expected to be an essential solution for the Government to meet its target of 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028 and propel the UK to Net Zero.

By 2030 Kensa plans to deliver 70,000 ground source heat pumps a year, a move that will create 7,000 green jobs and put more people in control over when they heat their homes. Registrations for the online launch are open now: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-next-generation-of-home-heating-tickets-807897371787?aff=PRGen

