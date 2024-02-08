Invaluable ventilation advice from Nuaire at Specifi 2024

Indoor air quality and ventilation manufacturing specialist Nuaire will be discussing its ventilation solutions at five Specifi Mechanical Services events in 2024, kickstarting the new year off in Manchester in January, before moving on to Bristol and Birmingham in February, London in April and Leeds in October.

Held in the evening, Specifi events provide a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, conducive to learning and sharing knowledge. It enables specifiers to discuss their requirements with manufacturers, and learn about latest solutions to key challenges in building services.

Established in 1966, and working across the domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, Nuaire has a lot of knowledge to share! Experienced Nuaire staff will be on hand at Specifi to advise on the latest developments in ventilation, whether it be on addressing overheating in our buildings, preventing condensation and mould in homes, or improving indoor air quality in schools.

Key products that Nuaire will be focussing on include the Xboxer heat recovery range; the BPS-ECO-HP boxed packaged solution range of Air Handling Units with integrated heat pump charged with R32 refrigerant; and the Hybrid Cooling System, which is an ancillary cooling module that works with the existing Nuaire MRXBOX MVHR products to provide a hybrid MVHR and cooling system for high-rise new builds. For further information on the Specifi events, go to https://www.specifi.co.uk/. For more information on Nuaire visit www.nuaire.co.uk or contact enquiries@nuaire.co.uk.

