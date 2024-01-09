Prologis UK secures planning permission for urban logistics space in South London

Prologis UK, a leading owner, developer and investor of logistics property, has secured planning permission for four new units in a second phase of development at Prologis Park Beddington in Croydon, South London.

Located at a prime urban logistics site, with excellent access to central London and surrounding areas, the new scheme will provide an additional 93,935 sq. ft. of high quality development.

Winvic has been appointed as the main contractor, with groundworks due to start on site in May 2024.

In line with Prologis’ commitment to achieve net zero by 2030 in all areas of operation, the new units will be built to a high sustainability specification, with BREEAM “Excellent” and EPC A+ target ratings. With a wealth of low-carbon design features built-in, the units will be carbon neutral in construction and net zero carbon in operation for regulated energy use.

To support customers in achieving their sustainability goals, each of the new logistics facilities will include an advanced photovoltaic (PV) array within the base build, alongside being infrastructure-ready for the further installation of onsite PV and energy storage systems. They will also have electric vehicle charging infrastructure as standard.

The expansion of Prologis Park Beddington Lane is good news for the local community, with the development bringing some 50 jobs during construction and around 270 jobs when the site is operational.

Simon Perks, Director of Capital Deployment and Leasing at Prologis UK said: “We are delighted to reach the point of being able to implement our consent and bring phase two of Prologis Park Beddington Lane to market, continuing on from the successful completion and leasing of phase one. We would like to thank the Local Planning Authority with their involvement in getting to this stage.”

