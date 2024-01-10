Planning application submitted for new Eco Business Park

On behalf of Stockport Council, and working with the Cheadle Town Fund Board, Network Space Developments has submitted a detailed planning application for a new Eco Business Park in Cheadle.

Designed to target BREEAM Outstanding and emerging Net Zero Carbon in construction accreditation from the UK Green Building Council, the 115,000 sq ft multi-unit development at the Bird Hall Lane site will provide a flexible range of light industrial space, delivered across six units ranging from 40,000 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft.

The scheme will be environmentally exemplar and market leading, incorporating low carbon technologies and building materials to facilitate net zero carbon in both construction and operation. All-electric, the buildings will use Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) technology, solar PV and externally incorporate the use of timber cladding. The scheme will appeal to a wide range of businesses, targeting occupiers operating in the clean growth and green technology sector alongside commercial occupiers seeking low carbon and highly sustainable business premises. The scheme is set to create upwards of 200 jobs once complete.

Catherine Chilvers, Development Director at Network Space Developments, said: “We are delighted to have accelerated the submission of a detailed planning application for Cheadle Eco Business Park. The development expertise of Network Space and ambition of Stockport Council has unlocked the design of an innovative and environmentally exemplar scheme designed to target BREEAM Outstanding and align with emerging Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard. We have carefully designed the scheme to minimise energy demand and usage, utilise low embodied carbon building materials and enhance the wellbeing of future tenants. The scheme will proudly enable Stockport MBC as Landlord to set a new benchmark for lower carbon and sustainable industrial development in the North West.”

The development is central to the Town Investment Plan, which will unlock Cheadle’s economic potential and drive clean growth, it has secured £4.4million of Government Town Fund support as part of a wider £13.9m Town Fund package alongside the Cheadle Rail Station and Active Travel projects. The next key milestone is the appointment of a preferred contractor to support a start on site early 2025.

Cllr Mark Hunter, Leader of Stockport Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to provide a new green employment zone which will bring new jobs to the area with a core focus on the environment, sustainability and opportunities for clean energy generation. This project will be an important aspect of our Economic Plan and in our work on CAN (Climate Action Now). Working alongside NSD will enable us to pursue a ground breaking design in a marketplace which has typically lagged behind other sectors regarding sustainability.”

Brian Bradley, Cheadle Town Board Chair, said: “On behalf of the Cheadle Town Board, we are really pleased that the Eco Business Park has reached yet another milestone in submitting a planning application. The sustainability and innovative design of the scheme demonstrate our commitment to improving the environment for Stockport’s employees and residents. The jobs created will be a major boost to the area for generations to come and we can’t wait to see the scheme on site.

“Alongside the Eco Business Park the work on the new Rail Station at Cheadle is progressing well. Planning consent has recently been granted and further technical design work and modelling is being undertaken and will continue in 2024”.

The project team includes architects, AEW, Spawforths planning, Tyler Grange landscape and ecology, Wilde Consulting Engineers and M&E from Kaizen Consulting. The agents appointed to the scheme are CBRE and B8.

