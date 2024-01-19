Sam Smith Joins Dandara Living as Operations Director

Dandara Living is pleased to welcome Sam Smith back to its senior leadership team, as Operations Director, with responsibility for the company’s current portfolio of almost 3,000 units under management.

Sam joins following an extremely busy last 12 months for the business. This included the completion and launch of Dandara Living’s second Build to Rent development in Birmingham, and the forward sale and funding of the 391-unit Renshaw’s Yard development in Staines, to Greystar Real Estate Partners.

The company, which has a growing portfolio of almost 8,000 home and student beds across the UK, also recently secured a five-year renewal instruction from ECE Real Estate Partners to continue to manage their BtR portfolio in the UK.

Speaking about his appointment, Sam Smith said: “In spite of the challenging economic and regulatory environment, Dandara Living has ambitious plans for the future.

“Having successfully launched a further development in Birmingham and secured the forward sale of Renshaw’s Yard to Greystar at a time when year-on-year transaction volumes were significantly lower, is further recognition of Dandara Living’s ability to attract major industry players and the confidence in our brand, quality and offering. This a very exciting time to be part of the team.”

In addition to heading up Dandara Living Management, Sam will also work with Dandara Living’s business development unit to explore opportunities to expand the management arm of the company through offering services to other development partners.

Jim Davies, CEO of Dandara Living, comments: “This is a pivotal time for the business as we continue to develop our pipeline and opportunities to further evolve our operational management platform and offering. Sam has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the sector, and I am very pleased to have him on board.”

Dandara Living currently operates six BTR developments in the UK and has a further 17 sites in the pipeline. Its next development of 342 BTR units plus 5,597sqft of resident amenity at Granary Quay on the Clyde waterfront in Glasgow is now nearing completion. In addition, Stafford Yard, the company’s first development in Bristol comprising 295 apartments and 5,164sqft resident amenity, is set to complete later this year.

