Sheffield’s first zero carbon-ready office development completed

Henry Boot Construction, part of the Henry Boot Group, has officially completed work on Elshaw House, the flagship office development within Heart of the City.

The exceptionally-designed building, with its striking black metal façade, has already become a standout aspect of Sheffield’s evolving skyline. Located between Wellington Street and Carver Street in Sheffield, it is the city’s first zero carbon-ready office building, incorporating 70,000 sq ft of flexible workspace across seven floors.

With Henry Boot Construction now finished on-site, Elshaw House is ready for occupiers to move in and tailor their own bespoke fit-outs.

A key part of the transformational Heart of the City masterplan – led by Sheffield City Council and their Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry, the innovative design reduces overall operational energy use. It has achieved an “excellent” five-star NABERS UK rating, placing it in the top 1% of office buildings in the country for energy efficiency.

Elshaw House also boasts an Excellent BREEAM sustainability rating and an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A.

The latest energy-efficient technologies have been adopted, including heat pumps, mixed-mode ventilation and cooled slabs to regulate the building’s temperature, whilst green energy supplies will further boost its sustainable credentials.

Tony Shaw, Managing Director for Henry Boot Construction, said:

“It’s a great moment to see Elshaw House reach completion. This is the pinnacle of commercial developments, utilising the very latest in sustainable technology.

“We’re proud to have delivered this project despite facing a number of well-documented industry-wide challenges. Working in partnership with Sheffield Council has demonstrated a blueprint for collaboration and there’s no better place to do this than in our home city.

“Elshaw House complements the objectives of the masterplan to support a city with a refreshed work, live and play dynamic. Spilling out onto Pound’s Park, adjacent to the new food hall and nearby residential schemes like our own Kangaroo Works, the new workspace will play a key role in attracting new businesses and talent in Sheffield.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, added:

“It’s fantastic to see the completion of Elshaw House. We’re incredibly eager for Sheffield to be a standard bearer for sustainable practice in the region. This project, with its five-star NABERS accreditation, is a testament to the Council’s bold ambition to drive the city forward and raise the bar for other developments to follow.

“Heart of the City is moving into an incredibly exiting stage of the project, with Burgess House, Isaacs Building, Elshaw House and Kangaroo Works all finished and ready for occupiers to move in. This includes the recently announced retailers Yards Store and Fjällräven.

“This is a transformational year for the city centre with Leah’s Yard, Cambridge Street Collective food hall and Radisson Blu also set to open their doors in the coming months. It all shows how Sheffield is undeniably a city on the up.”

Elshaw House has been attracting strong market interest, with tenants expected to be formerly announced in the coming months.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals