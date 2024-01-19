Sika becomes early adopter of the code for  construction product information

Global building product manufacturer Sika has become an early adopter of the Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) which has been published to drive higher standards in the presentation of construction product information within the manufacturing industry.

A response to Dame Judith Hackitt’s independent review into Building Regulations and Fire Safety, the Code was developed by the Construction Product Association’s Marketing Integrity Group following two years’ engagement with industry. It has been created to promote an urgent and positive culture and behaviour change in the way the construction product manufacturing industry manages and provides information on its products.

Globally renowned for high quality construction solutions and with a commitment to raising industry standards, Sika is one of the first product manufacturers to have achieved CCPI verification of its first four product sets for Single Ply Roof systems (gained in September), Hot Melt Structural Waterproofing, Liquid-applied and Reinforced Bituminous Roof Systems. The company maintains a strong focus on transparency and by committing to the code it will provide further independent assurance and greater confidence in the information associated to its CCPI-verified product-sets.

There are 11 Clauses within the CCPI assessment which cover a wide range of matters from responsibility for product information, to transparency of performance, proof of stated claims, general information and competency. The CCPI is built around five ‘acid tests’ – product information must be ‘Clear, Accurate, Up-to-date, Accessible and Unambiguous’. The 11 clauses are underpinned by a requirement to demonstrate the highest levels of integrity, ethics, leadership and culture.

“We are delighted that Sika is an early adopter of the code,” said Mark Gatrell – Head of Business Unit Roofing for Sika in the UK. “In September we announced product set verification for our Single Ply Roof Systems, and now we have the pleasure of announcing that our Hot Melt Structural Waterproofing, Liquid-applied and Reinforced Bituminous Roof Systems have now achieved verification status.

The Code is aiming to drive the highest standards in product information, setting a level playing field for all construction manufacturers to ensure that the information they provide is clear, accurate, up-to- date and unambiguous. We’re proud to be working proactively with the CCPI to raise standards in product information management.”

