ROCKWOOL® launches CPD on building services insulation standard

CPD explains important practical changes and additions to BS 5422

ROCKWOOL, the UK’s leading stone wool insulation manufacturer, has launched an ‘Introduction to BS 5422’, a new CPD (Continuing Professional Development) module to support specifiers and engineers with advice on how to plan and implement the insulation of building services systems following a recent update to the standard. The CPD coincides with the recent publication of ROCKWOOL’s Guide to BS 5422:2023.

BS 5422 provides a method for specifying thermal insulating materials needed on pipes, tanks, vessels, ductwork and equipment for certain defined applications and conditions within the temperature range – 40°C to +700°C in domestic, non-domestic and commercial buildings.

The standard works as guidance for consultants, engineers, contractors and manufacturers of thermal insulation in the building services sector. It supports Approved Document L as the reference point to determine the minimum thickness of insulation required to limit heat losses and gains from building services.

ROCKWOOL’s new CPD module explores the factors that need to be considered when deciding on the insulation of building services systems according to BS 5422. It also demonstrates how the standard aims to improve the living and working environment of the building as well as make it safer and more energy efficient.

“With BS5422:2023, the insulation requirements for building services and HVAC systems have been aligned closely with current thermal Building Regulations,” comments Will Wigfield, Product Manager – Fire Protection & HVAC at ROCKWOOL UK. “The new CPD will explain how the standard makes it easier for designers and specifiers to choose the most appropriate material for each project and allow them to exceed the minimum requirements if they wish.”

Learn more about BS 5422, register to attend the ROCKWOOL CPD session at https://www.rockwool.com/uk/advice-and-inspiration/learning/.

