Stoford set to develop 16 hectares of Employment Land in Shropshire

Stoford has been appointed to deliver 16 hectares of commercial space in Shropshire. A development agreement has been signed with the landowner, Ruckley Estate, and Harrow Estates to bring forward the 39-hectare site on the edge of Shifnal.

The scheme will adjoin the existing Shifnal Industrial Estate to the nearby Jct 3 of the M54 and forms part of the Shropshire Local Plan.

More than 2.5 million sq ft of industrial/logistics accommodation has been delivered by Stoford in the last twelve months alone.

Recent schemes include a 667,000 sq ft UK parts distribution centre for Stellantis at Ellesmere Port and a £93 million distribution centre in Staffordshire on behalf of Pets at Home.

Andy Hartwright, land director at Stoford, said: “We look forward to working with Ruckley Estate and one of the UK’s best-in-class land promoters, Harrow Estates, to deliver this much-needed commercial development scheme. There are already several interested parties in the site given its accessible location near Telford and Wolverhampton, in a region starved of quality development opportunities.”

Keith Ashbourne of Ruckley Estate, said: “This exciting development will mean jobs on the doorstep for the people of Shifnal. Having seen first hand the high quality build standards achieved by Stoford, we had no hesitation in joining forces with them.”

Guy Vernon, head of land at Harrow Estates, said: “This development agreement with Stoford, a UK leading occupier-led developer, demonstrates our commitment to delivering this employment allocation. Stoford’s reputation for high-quality development, at national scale, will give further confidence to occupiers to invest in Shifnal and contribute towards its long-term prosperity east of the county.”

The site is currently being marketed by Fisher German.

