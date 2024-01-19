Zentia expands horizons with the grand opening of its Gateshead Innovation Centre

Zentia, the UK’s market leader in complete ceiling solutions, is excited to announce the grand opening of its Innovation Centre in Gateshead, created to contribute to the growing vibrancy of the North East as a national hub for architects and specifiers seeking inspiration and industry networking.

Zentia, previously part of Armstrong Ceiling Solutions, faced a significant rebranding in 2020 to separate itself as an innovative, quality brand. Zentia continues to offer the same high-quality products, but builds on its digital approach, and works to continually strengthen partnerships, connections and communication.

As a part of Zentia’s mission for strengthening connections, it has created an Innovation Centre at its grid plant on the Team Valley site. It features a large conference space that can accommodate up to 60 people and is equipped with AV facilities for presentations, as well as a thoughtfully designed ceiling grid that displays Zentia’s latest product innovations. The centre also has two smaller meeting spaces that can accommodate six and 10 people.

The Mayor of Gateshead, Councillor Eileen McMaster, will be officially opening the Innovation Centre in early December, signifying its importance as a regional and national milestone.

Graham Taylor, Sales and Marketing Director at Zentia said “We are excited to open our new innovation centre and provide architects and specifiers with a space to experience our products in a real-world setting. We believe that this centre will provide a space where architects and

specifiers can come to learn about our products and how they can be used to create acoustically comfortable and visually appealing spaces.”

Mayor of Gateshead, Councillor Eileen McMaster, said: “Zentia’s new Innovation Centre is a fantastic facility and a testament to the company’s significant investment in the Gateshead area. It’s amazing to see a UK manufacturer creating local job opportunities for our communities and I’m confident that this will open up lots more opportunities for Zentia.”

