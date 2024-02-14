Amrax and Ranplan partner to make wireless networks smarter through spatial design

3D modelling will enable the creation of more stable and efficient networks

Amrax, a 3D modelling and spatial data capture company, has announced a strategic partnership with network planning solution provider Ranplan Wireless.

The collaboration will enable designers to use 3D modelling to create ultra efficient wireless networks. Through Amrax’s Metaroon, Ranplan’s customers can visualise, experiment with and optimise the design of networks to ensure seamless connectivity and operational efficiency.

Metaroom enables users to 3D scan environments to create 3D models of rooms, floors, or entire buildings. Over 7,300 users, including key players in the lighting, wireless planning and AEC industries, have registered through the Metaroom app and joined the Amrax B2B ecosystem dedicated to spatial design and 3D modelling. Notable new additions to the customer base include Siemens, Tulux, LTS and Voglauer.

Key benefits of the collaboration between Ranplan and Amrax include:

Time Efficiency:

Metaroom eliminates the need for tedious drawings and CAD imports, ensuring a streamlined process and saving valuable time in the critical planning phase.

Future of 3D Modelling:

Representing the future of modelling the physical environment, Metaroom® sets a new benchmark for the industry by offering fast and precise 3D scanning.

Seamless Data Transfer:

The integration ensures a seamless data transfer between Metaroom® and Ranplan Wireless, enhancing the overall user experience and operational efficiency.

Martin Huber

Martin Huber, CEO of Amrax, said: “This strategic partnership with Ranplan Wireless marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of wireless network planning. By integrating Metaroom’s cutting-edge 3D scanning capabilities, we are not just streamlining workflows but setting new industry standards. Our technology eliminates inefficiencies and opens up new possibilities for businesses and telecom operators alike.”

Per Lindberg, CEO Ranplan, said: “The alliance between Ranplan Wireless and Amrax transcends a mere partnership; it’s a fusion of technological expertise. Our collaboration is designed to empower businesses, telecom operators, and enterprises with state-of-the-art wireless network solutions. We’re paving the way for enhanced network reliability, scalability, and sustainability, ensuring that businesses remain connected in our rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals