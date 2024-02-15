ScaffPlan Secures a Spot in Cemex Ventures’ Annual List of Top 50 Contech Startups Globally

ScaffPlan, the Australian startup that is revolutionising the scaffolding industry with innovative

software solutions, has secured a spot in Cemex Ventures’ annual list of the most promising

Construction Technology startups globally. The prestigious list reflects a rich tapestry of

diversity, encompassing various geographies, technologies, and maturity of the start ups included.

ScaffPlan’s inclusion in the list is a significant affirmation of the company’s pioneering role in

the Contech sector. It highlights the company’s position as a critical player in the broader

startup ecosystem, proudly representing Australian and regional innovation.

The recognition received from Cemex Ventures is a major milestone for ScaffPlan, indicating that

the company’s efforts to revolutionise the scaffolding industry are paying off. This validation

serves as a powerful motivator, inspiring ScaffPlan to keep pushing the boundaries, driving

positive change, and advancing the progress and technology of the temporary works sector.

Commenting on the recognition, ScaffPlan’s founder Simon Boyes states, “To be listed as one of the

two Australian companies on Cemex Ventures’ Top 50 Contech Startups 2024 is a source of immense

pride for us. This acknowledgment validates our achievements and underscores the impact of

innovation within the construction sector. It inspires us to drive positive change, and actively

contribute to advancing progress and technology in the scaffolding industry.”

ScaffPlan’s innovative solutions are revolutionising the scaffolding industry, enabling

construction companies to complete projects faster, safer, and more efficiently than ever before.

As the construction industry continues to evolve,

ScaffPlan is leading the way.

As ScaffPlan and other Contech startups continue to develop innovative solutions that transform the

construction industry, the industry will become more efficient, safer, and environmentally

friendly. The future is bright, and ScaffPlan is leading the way.

To view the report Top 50 Contech Startups 2024 | Cemex Ventures