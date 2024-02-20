Bankfoot APAM appoints Beard Construction as Main Contractor for One Friary Redevelopment in Bristol

Specialist UK Development Manager, Bankfoot APAM, has appointed Beard Construction as the Main Contractor for the transformative £24.5M redevelopment of Bristol’s One Friary building. This flagship project is being delivered on behalf of Britannia Invest A/S and is set to commence in April 2024. Once complete, it will provide 80,000 sq. ft. of best-in-class office accommodation in the heart of Temple Quay.

One Friary, a well-established office building situated opposite Bristol Temple Meads Railway Station, will undergo a comprehensive redevelopment, adding three new floors on top of the existing structure and introducing a new high-performance GRC façade.

Beard Construction, who are a leading regional contractor, have been appointed as Main Contractor to deliver the project.

Chris Moore, Managing Director of Bankfoot APAM, emphasised the company’s commitment to modern, flexible and sustainable workspace, stating, “One Friary is a prime example of our dedication to delivering sustainable workplaces, with One Friary in Bristol being one of a number of highly sustainable development schemes being delivered across the UK. We are hugely excited about the project and we believe it will be one of the best buildings to work in Bristol once finished.”

Matt Cooper, Beard’s Bristol Director, said “This exciting flagship project puts sustainability front and centre – the carbon savings through the reuse of the building’s existing structural frame will be significant. Drawing upon our extensive track record in sustainable redevelopment and our modern construction management skills, we are perfectly placed to deliver this project with Bankfoot APAM.”

The redevelopment focuses on maximising sustainability by reusing 99.5 per cent of One Friary’s existing structural frame, supporting Bankfoot APAM’s ethos of delivering sustainable, forward-thinking real estate solutions for the next generation of working environments.

Patrick Vincent, Senior Development Manager for Bankfoot APAM, outlined their methodology, “We aim to reuse as much of these existing buildings as allows, future-proofing the underlying asset while aligning them to a forward-facing investment strategy. This work happens at every stage of the project and is a key factor when it comes to creating long-term successful outcomes. Once redeveloped, One Friary will offer grade-A office space and premium amenities, including a roof terrace and high-quality end-of-journey facilities.”

The project is set to achieve BREEAM Excellence, as well as NABERS and WELL certification evidencing Bankfoot APAM’s commitment to creating environmentally conscious and occupant-friendly spaces.

