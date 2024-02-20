GMI Construction Group checks in for latest Dakota Hotel project

GMI Construction Group has been appointed principal contractor to deliver the North East’s first Dakota Hotel.

The luxury 118 room boutique hotel will transform the vacant St Anne’s Wharf at 112 Quayside, which fronts onto the River Tyne, and is scheduled for completion in Spring 2025

The development will generate 150 new jobs and provide an additional 65,000 visitor nights per year, creating an estimated £1.5m boost to the local economy.

The contract win sees GMI Construction Group continue its strong relationship with the lifestyle luxury brand – having previously completed three Dakota Hotels in Manchester, Leeds, and Glasgow. The UK hotel chain, which also has hotels in Edinburgh and Motherwell, regularly welcomes celebrity guests.

The contemporary hotel will retain much of the building’s current features and details, complementing its architectural heritage, while a new-look entrance lobby, reception and signature ground floor Bar & Grill.

An existing courtyard at the front of the Quayside property will be reconfigured to provide a vehicle drop off area, while the first floor will feature bedroom terraces. In addition, PV panels and Air Source Heat Pumps will be installed to provide renewable energy.

The building previously held a number of tenants, including law firm Womble Bond Dickinson. It had been based on the Quayside since 1998 until relocating its 400 staff into the Spark building at Newcastle Helix.

Gary Oates, GMI’s Regional Director, said: “We are delighted that GMI has once again been chosen as principal contractor to deliver what will be our fourth Dakota development, and the first in the North East of England.

“This project will regenerate and upgrade what has been a vacant landmark building, transforming it into a deluxe hospitality venue that will further bolster Newcastle’s national reputation as a destination city.”

Marc Banks, Evans Property Group said, “We are incredibly proud to be delivering another synonymous for style and impeccable service, into the heart of Newcastle’s famous and bustling Quayside.”

“Our commitment is to create not just a building, but a luxury hotel that encapsulates the city’s dynamic spirit, setting new standards in style and contemporary hospitality excellence”.

