Baxi to Showcase Heat Network Solutions at Futurebuild

Baxi is set to unveil its district heating and thermal solutions portfolio that will help support the anticipated growth of UK heat networks at Futurebuild 2024.

The exhibition, which takes place from 5-7 March at ExCeL London, is one of the built environment sector’s biggest events. The exhibition aims to highlight the advancements in technologies and applications that can drive improved sustainability and heat decarbonisation.

With no one-size-fits-all solution to decarbonising homes and buildings, heat networks have been identified as an essential part of the UK’s pathway towards its 2050 net zero commitment. On Stand K19, in Futurebuild’s Heat Network Zone, Baxi will showcase its thermal substations that can be provided along with pre-engineered low carbon packaged energy centres by its specialist prefabrication business, Baxi Packaged Solutions. Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to discuss the full breadth of Baxi heating and hot water solutions that can be tailored to meet customer requirements to support the transition to low carbon heat.

Stephen Hart, Baxi’s Sales Director – Integrated Thermal Solutions, will also take part in Futurebuild’s panel discussion on Innovations in the District Energy Sector for 2024 on Wednesday 6th March.

An established champion of district heating, Stephen has 24 years’ experience in promoting energy efficient hydronic heating and cooling systems across 40 countries, including market leading control valve technology from Denmark and heat interface hardware and software from the Netherlands. He now heads Baxi’s Integrated Thermal Solutions business which combines Baxi’s wide portfolio of low carbon heating and hot water brands, its extensive service and maintenance capability and offsite manufacturing experience from its Baxi Packaged Solution division.

Stephen said: “Futurebuild is a huge event within the building services calendar. It’s a fantastic chance for industry experts to discuss the latest innovations and advances as well as explore ways of partnering with companies like Baxi to accelerate the growth of heat networks. We look forward to lively discussions on the best ways of driving the energy transition and making heat decarbonisation a reality. See you on Stand K19!”

To register to attend, visit Futurebuild.co.uk and to find out more on Baxi Packaged Solutions, see Baxi.co.uk.

