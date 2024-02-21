Glazpart looks forward to Building Performance Awards

Following the announcement of Glazpart’s Link Vent 4000 shortlisting for three awards at the Building Performance Awards organised by The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), the Glazpart team is now looking forward to attending the prestigious awards event in London on 29th February.

Dean Bradley, Glazpart Sales Director enthused, “Just to be a finalist in three awards for best product innovation for building performance is quite exceptional in its own right. The Link Vent 4000 is not only an essential product that is in much demand in our industry, but it is also now being recognised for its contribution to homeowners’ wellbeing and for the difference it makes to the quality of their lives when living in their homes.”

As the only glass or glazing product to be shortlisted in this year’s awards, Glazpart’s Link Vent 4000 has been nominated for three “Best Product Innovation” awards in the following categories: Wellbeing, Air Quality and Thermal Comfort.

The Link Vent 4000 has proved to be an important addition to Glazpart’s trickle vent range since it was launched in 2022 in time for the Building Regulations’ changes to Approved Document F (ventilation). Its design and easy control mechanism, as well as its availability in a vast range of colours and finishes has made the Link Vent 4000 an extremely popular choice for fabricators, installers and homeowners – especially for windows and doors of smaller rooms such as kitchens, bathrooms, hallways and utility rooms.

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) is the professional body that advances and promotes the art, science and practice of building services engineering. CIBSE also supports the community of built environment professionals in their pursuit of excellence.

The CIBSE Building Performance Awards always attracts high quality entries and a diverse selection of projects, companies, people and products from across the building industry.

The annual event showcases the achievements of companies and individuals who develop strategies for refurbishment and energy-efficient operation of existing buildings, design new buildings that operate more effectively and develop the products and systems that support them. Those shortlisted included detailed evidence which demonstrated actual measured performance and not just design intent or performance specifications.

Dean Bradley summarised, “We are looking forward to the awards event in a few weeks and flying the flag for the glazing industry. It promises to be a great occasion.” Winners from the shortlisted entries will be announced at the CIBSE Building Performance Awards on Thursday 29 February 2024, at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London. For more information on the Awards, please visit the awards website.

