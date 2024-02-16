British Gypsum Launches Innovation in BIM Technology

British Gypsum, part of Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions, has launched a groundbreaking digital construction tool that enhances the use of its Building Information Modelling (BIM) objects. The first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology makes it easier to maintain the golden thread of information and acts as a reliable single source of truth.

BIMlocker is a digital solution that provides an additional layer of security and support within British Gypsum systems. BIMlocker is a free plugin security wrapper that enables users to increase accuracy and accountability across projects. It seamlessly integrates with Revit software, offering enhanced data validation capabilities to mitigate potential risks of specification data corruption, without compromising the design process.

Architects, specifiers, and quality controllers will benefit from BIMlocker’s design preservation features. It safeguards the quality, integrity, and accuracy of system performance data, and provides peace of mind that British Gypsum product data remains faithful to the original system test substantiation throughout the design process.

Paul French, Head of Digital Construction from British Gypsum said,

“Demonstrating compliance, accountability, and integrity has never been more important within our industry. [WL1] Our new BIMlocker software provides reassurance as an invisible layer of security that acts as a valuable aid to construction supply chains in the Building Safety Act era. It eliminates any ambiguity and ensures complete transparency.

“Anyone choosing BIMlocker can have complete confidence that they are managing risk in the design process. The supply chain demands accurate and reliable product data, and BIMlocker is the ultimate solution. making it effortless for everyone to uphold the highest standards and to make the right decisions.”

British Gypsum is part of Saint-Gobain Interior Solutions and is committed to making a positive change in building design and design for the well-being of its end users. Constant research and development ensure that its solutions meet the current and future performance needs of all buildings, from simple to complex. It is committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2050, with checkpoint targets set by Saint-Gobain for 2030.

To download BIMlocker, please visit www. british-gypsum.com/bimlocker

