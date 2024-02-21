Ruff weather damages dog shelter; local businesses step in to save the pups 

After hearing about the damage the North Nottinghamshire based animal rescue centre incurred during recent storms, local construction specialists PermaGroup, Mercial Garden Products Ltd, C Toyne & Son and Prism Construction joined forces to contribute to the rebuilding and repairs, providing materials, expertise and labour.

Noting the extensive repairs required to fix the centre, which was already 20 years old and had now started to leak, the quick-thinking suppliers and contractors rallied to provide the necessary materials to re-weatherproof the roof, equivalent to thousands of pounds of labour and supplies.

From putting out an appeal to completion of the repairs, the project took no more than 18 days.

Lee Moore, specialist products manager at PermaGroup, said: “We were more than happy to aid BARK when we heard about its unfortunate turn of luck during the storm. The work the team is doing is massively important and as part of the local community, we wanted to help.

“Now, the dogs staying in BARK’s care get to enjoy a whole new roof that’s warm, dry and will last a lifetime. The project just goes to show how easily and how quickly different businesses can work together when something as important as rescue pups are at stake.”

Canine champions BARK have been rescuing animals since 2005, when founders Elaine and Darren Shaw took in their first pound dogs to save them from being put down. Almost two decades on, they’ve saved hundreds of animals internationally, helping them thrive and find new homes.

Emily Beatson, marketing manager at Mercia Garden Products Ltd, said: “When we saw Babworth Animal Rescue Kennels needed help after the recent localised flooding, it was impossible not to want to help. At Mercia Garden Products, employees of ours have rescued dogs from BARK and given them lifelong homes, so we know firsthand the wonderful work they do with limited funding.

“The rescue required quality roofing materials to ensure the longevity of its kennels as well as timber for the structure itself. We were able to supply the timber for the kennel rebuild and knowing that our long-standing supplier PermaGroup’s EPDM would be the ideal solution, we called on the team for support. We are so grateful to Lee and PermaGroup for their generosity towards this cause.”

To donate or adopt one of the animals from BARK, visit its website here: https://www.barkonline.co.uk/home To learn more about PermaGroup and its work, visit its website here: www.permaroof.co.uk

