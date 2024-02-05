Building new horizons for the future of roofing: BMI Apprentice of the Year 2024 competition opens for entries

Roofing apprentices across the UK are being encouraged to showcase their skills by entering this year’s BMI Apprentice of the Year competition, which takes place on the 24th and 25th July.

The event, hosted by BMI UK & Ireland – manufacturer of leading roofing brands Redland and Icopal – is open to apprentices in both pitched and flat roofing. The competition will see finalists undertake a series of challenges, providing opportunities to showcase and develop their skills – from technical and practical capability and teamwork through to marketing and business acumen.

Held over two days at the BMI Academy in Gloucestershire, each round of the competition is overseen by a panel of judges who are selected for their influence on the roofing sector. This provides finalists with an opportunity to learn directly from leading industry figures.

BMI’s Apprentice of the Year competition aims to strengthen the future of the roofing industry and address the skills shortage by providing a platform for these new recruits to expand their skills and receive the necessary levels of support needed to develop quickly and succeed.

More than just a contest of existing technical skills, the two-day event is designed to provide coaching and development so that all of the finalists walk away having benefitted from the experience. Reflected through this year’s theme of ‘Building New Horizons’, the competition provides a platform for new talent starting their careers through to the tutors and employers creating opportunities and sharing their expertise with apprentices.

This year, two apprentices will earn the title of BMI Apprentice of the Year – one in flat roofing and the other in pitched – alongside a £1,000 cash prize and three years’ worth of training at the BMI Academy. To enter, roofing apprentices are invited to submit their entry online by 26th April.

Fraser Biles, Commercial Director at BMI, said: “Apprenticeships provide a fantastic route in the industry, giving new entrants the opportunity to undertake their training and apply their learnings on jobs alongside experienced roofers.”

“The BMI Apprentice of the Year event celebrates the commitment, enthusiasm, and growing skillsets of new roofers – as well as the continued support of employers, colleges, and training providers that help them on their journeys. The competition is the ideal platform for apprentices to showcase and develop their skills, and may even be an event that helps define their careers in roofing. We’re really excited to see the quality of candidates for this year’s competition!”

This year’s BMI Apprentice of the Year competition opens during National Apprenticeship Week on 5th February, and applicants are invited to submit entries online by 26th April. This year’s finalists will be selected in May, before being invited to compete in the two-day final at the BMI Academy in July where the winners will be crowned.

Find out more about the BMI Apprentice of the Year competition and how to apply, at bmigroup.com/uk/aoty

