Contractors announced for new En:Procure £3.2bn Framework 

LEADING regional procurement specialist EN:Procure has announced the appointment of 100 contractors after inviting tenders for its latest installers’ framework, valued at more than £3.2bn.

The procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North had recently opened the bidding for the next iteration of its Installation and Repairs Framework across 36 lots for social housing projects in Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands and the north west. It will run from 26th February 2024 to 25th February 2028.

The winning contractors will carry out a wide range of social housing repairs and installation work including electrical, heating, roofing and brickwork. Around 85% of the contractors are small and medium enterprises (SMEs), reflecting EN:Procure’s commitment to providing fair access to organisations of any size.

More than £272m of repairs, maintenance and installation work has been delivered by the current version of the framework since its launch in 2019. A further £2m was gifted to members to fund social value initiatives for local communities, with £1.5m being given through EN:Able Communities since 2015.

The new framework was procured under EN:Procure’s latest Gen-4 generation of tenders, incorporating the FAC-1 Framework Agreement and dynamic models for ESG delivery, reflecting many of the themes in the government’s Constructing the Gold Standard report. It will provide a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits for communities served by Efficiency North’s membership of social housing providers.

Emma Mottram, director of operations at EN:Procure, said: “We’re excited to announce the successful bids for our latest framework process – it has been a big effort from everyone involved. We wanted to give as many businesses as possible the chance to take part and the tenders were of an extremely high standard. Congratulations to all those appointed.

“The framework was structured to encourage SME engagement and so we are delighted that a large proportion of them are from that sector. We will be supporting them on their journey to delivering robust ESG targets.

“The successful applicants are keen to deliver outstanding installation and repairs works, while also matching Efficiency North’s commitment to training and skills development, including the use of apprenticeships.”

Emma added: “This has been one of the first iterations to be procured with our latest generation of framework agreements. The Gen4 frameworks will provide a higher level of transparency and underline the power of collaboration.

“It will also pave the way for the social housing sector to achieve decarbonisation targets and improve sustainability.”

EN:Procure has supported social housing landlord members to deliver nearly £1bn of works through its frameworks and DPSs since 2014.

Full list of appointed contractors: ENP Installers framework GEN4 2024 Contractors.pdf To find out more information about EN:Procure and the framework including contractors appointed by lot visit: https://www.efficiencynorth.org/procure/frameworks/refurbishment-and-improvements/installation-servicing-repairs-maintenance

